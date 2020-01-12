Panthers, Eagles locked in keen battle for first-innings honours

Northern Panthers and Eastern Eagles are locked in a keen tussle for first-innings honours in the Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League match at Melbourne Oval.

At close of play on yesterday's opening day, the Panthers were 107-3 in reply to the Eagles' 221.

For the Panthers, Kevin Daley is unbeaten on 49, while Damani Sewell is on 16. Play is slated to resume today at 10:00 am.

Scores: Eagles 221 (59.4 overs); Panthers 107-3 (34 overs)

Batting first after winning the toss, Eastern Eagles' top order quickly folded as they struggled to 30-4. They were 140-9 before an 81-run stand for the last wicket between Coi Thompson and Akiel Hanchard lifted them past 200.

Thompson top-scored with 62 not out, smashing four sixes and as many fours from 59 deliveries. Cassius Burton (47) was the only other batsman to past 20, while Hanchard's 18 was a crucial part of the last-wicket partnership.

Off-spinner Sewell took 5-53 from 17 overs, while Kristoff Virgo chipped in with 2-27. When the Panthers replied, left-arm pacer Khari Campbell created problems for their top order, removing Jevaughn Buchanan (nine) and Hanchard Hamilton (two).

Andre Creary (19) was trapped leg before wicket by spinner Ryan Francis as the Panthers stuttered to 62-3. But Daley and Sewell steadied proceedings with an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 45 runs.

Campbell has so far taken 2-21 from seven overs. In another encounter at Port Rhoades Sports Club in St Ann, the visitors Central Titans snatched first-innings advantage from Western Warriors in what has been a low-scoring affair so far.

Taking first strike, the Warriors were rolled over for only 50. Javed Service, with 10 not out, was the only batsman to reach double figures. The Titans off-spinner Peat Salmon snared 4-17, while slow left-arm orthodox bowler Jeavor Royal finished with 4-19.

Central Titans, the defending two-time champions, hardly fared better in their response, sliding to 92 all out. Royal and opener Kennar Lewis made 24 and 23, respectively. Andre McCarthy and Paul Harrison ended with respective hauls of 5-21 and 5-41.

In their seconds innings, the Warriors were 64-6 when the day's play came to a halt, leading by a mere 22 runs. McCarthy (24) and Andre Bryce (16) are the two highest scorers so far.

Salmon has taken 4-18, while former national leg-spinner Odean Brown has captured 2-15. Scores: Warriors 50 (26.2 overs) & 64-6 (17.5 overs); Titans 92 (30 overs).

