Peking Cruz primed in G A 'Sarge' Bucknor Memorial Cup

After four credible performances since returning from the break in June, Richard Azan's Peking Cruz seems poised to score a long-overdue victory and hand his connections the G A “Sarge” Bucknor Memorial Cup on a low-key nine-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

First post is 12:30 pm.

The mouthwatering feature Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance contest carries a $1-million purse and features a nine-horse field in which any number can play over the five furlongs (1,000m) straight gallop.

So it is by no means expected to be a walk in the park for Peking Cruz, especially while tipping the scales at 56.5kg (125lb) with Omar Walker now set to do duties in the saddle.

However, the five-year-old gelding is given the edge based on his previous efforts where he finished second by a neck to Universal Boss over today's trip on July 18, fifth by three length to Father Patrick coming from way off the pace over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) on August 1, and third by one and three-quarter lengths to Cryptocurrency over six and a half furlongs (1,300m) on August 30.

Peking Cruz's more recent run in sloppy underfoot conditions saw him sitting in second for most of the way and even pointing the nose in front at the furlong pole, before being overtaken by the eventual winner and the fast-finishing Uncle Frank.

That was a good indicator that Peking Cruz has just about found himself and should now be ready to produce a winning run, especially now that he is going over a distance he thoroughly enjoys, against slightly easier opposition.

Wayne DaCosta's duo of Rojorn Di Pilot and Drummer Boy also pack enough class to finish tops here.

Rojorn Di Pilot started the year in good knick with convincing victories in February and March, but he has failed to replicate that form since returning to the track in July, finishing fifth, sixth and sixth in his three recent outings.

Despite that and the fact that he will be carrying topweight of 57.0kg (126lb), Rojorn Di Pilot could very well produce his best effort today, as like Peking Cruz, he loves this galloping course and is also among a manageable opposition, with the in-form Anthony Thomas aboard.

Drummer Boy has not raced since March when finishing second, three quarters of a lengths behind Harry's Train over five and a half furlongs (1,100m). Though coming off the break, Drummer Boy has been active at exercise, which means he should be race ready.

He will not find this distance too sharp and once properly assisted by female apprentice Abigail Able from the number nine draw, he can definitely get up in time to win this event on the faster outside half of the race track.

The Owen Sharp-trained Dunrobin is also a speedy and determined campaigner who will just love this sprint, after running well to place third over six furlongs in the Ahwhofah Sprint on August 15.

Aaron Chatrie has retained the ride for this assignment with the visor now fitted in place of the blinkers, which should indicate that Dunrobin will be coming guns blazing to land this trophy event.

Peter McMaster's Ras Emanuel left a lot to be desired in his two recent outings, as he was a shadow of himself when expected to give a more competitive offering on the round course.

Ras Emanuel should now be more comfortable going over the straight, but the number one draw, coupled with his form ,is cause for concern and so it is left to be seen how he performs on this occasion.

Nuclear Thunder is another one of those horses which saves his best for the straight course.

So with a mere 120lb in his back and customary rider Christopher Mamdeen up, Nuclear Thunder is certainly going to make his present felt throughout this race and has every chance of taking the major slice of the pie.

Coco Chanel, Innovator, and Contractor, who complete the line-up, are also all capable contenders, who could enter the reckoning if their more fancied rivals falter.

Meanwhile, the James B Dawes Memorial Cup, an Optional Claiming event listed as race number three on the card, is the supporting feature and should be decided between Awesome Aviator, Eddie's Princess and Chief of State over six and a half furlongs (1,300m).

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Denbigh Life/ In The Blood/ Azul/ Itsabeautifulday

Race 2) Congrats Suckie/ Trickster/ Luminous Power/ Timetosaygoodbye

Race 3) Awesome Aviator/ Raw Liquid/ Eddie's Princess/ Chief of State

Race 4) Awesome Cat/ Parajet/ Abogado/ Mount Zion King

Race 5) Blood Song/ Hover Craft/ Royal Vibes/ Coralando

Race 6) Sweet Renisha/ Cold Pursuit/ Sweet Toppins/ Big Big Daddy

Race 7) Super Amia/ Emma's Pet/ Special Counsel/ Gimmipalinka

Race 8) Dunrobin/ Rojorn Di Pilot/ Peking Cruz/ Nuclear Thunder

Race 9) Talented Tony K/ Stanislaus/ Big Black Nation/ Jamal James/ Madam Secretary