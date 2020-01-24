Pinatubo acclaimed as Europe's top two-year-old
GODOLPHIN’S Pinatubo has been recognised as the best juvenile in Europe for 25 years following the publication of the 2019 European two-year-old classifications on Wednesday.
During a brilliant unbeaten season, the Charlie Applebytrained son of Shamardal achieved a rating of 128, the highest mark since Celtic Swing in 1994.
Pinatubo’s six victories last year included two Group 1 successes — in the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh and the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.
The home-bred also posted a scintillating display in the Vintage Stakes (G2) at Glorious Goodwood and smashed the seven-furlong course juvenile record at Royal Ascot when taking the Listed Chesham Stakes in dominant fashion.
Pinatubo was awarded a rating of 128 for his comprehensive win in the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes, when he stormed to a commanding nine-length verdict over Armory.
“Pinatubo looked a potentially outstanding two-year-old when thrashing a competitive field in the Vintage Stakes, and his next performance in the National Stakes was breath-taking — the kind you rarely see in top company — as he powered nine lengths clear of Armory and Arizona in a top-class time,” said the British Horse racing Authority’s lead two-year-old handicapper, Graeme Smith.
“This was one of the great two-year-old performances, and the best by any two-year-old in the last 25 years.”
Pinatubo is expected to make the Two Thousand Guineas (G1) his first major goal of 2020. For perspective, the great Frankel was rated a 126 as a juvenile, but later saw his number improve to 140.
