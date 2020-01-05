Portmore, Humble Lion look to kick-start 2020 with win

With the 2019/20 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season now at its business end, champions Portmore United and Humble Lion will be among those hoping to kick off the new year on a high when they meet at Spanish Town Prison Oval today.

The marquee contest is one of three early fixtures scheduled for 3:00 pm, with seventh-place Dunbeholden (28 points) set to welcome sixth-place Cavalier FC, also on 28 points, while eighth-place Harbour View (26 points) will visit ninth-place Tivoli Gardens (23 points).

Leaders Waterhouse (38 points) and second-place Mount Pleasant FA (37 points) will host relegation-threatened University of the West Indies (UWI) FC and Vere United FC, both on 15 points, in the day's late fixtures at 7:00 pm.

Portmore United, in fifth position and fourth-place Humble Lion, are on 30 points each, separated by a slight goal difference and both will be aiming to consolidate their play-off berths, which should make for an enthralling encounter.

Both have been holding form fairly well, having only lost once in their last five fixtures, but Portmore United's 0-1 loss to Harbour View ahead of the Yuletide break would have left an even bitter taste, as they ended a four-match winning run.

Andrew Price's Humble Lion, on the other hand, had won two and drawn two of their previous contests before crashing 1-2 at home to Arnett Gardens.

But both teams are now eager to rebound with strong performances and with both possessing good attacking and defensive capabilities, it is left to be seen where the three points will end up, if not being shared.

Ricardo Gardner's Portmore United were 2-0 winners when both teams met at the top of the season.

Cavalier and Dunbeholden are just about hitting top gear at the right time, as they are in a proverbial dogfight for the last play-off spot, and as such, will be required to make every step right if they intend to remain in the money.

Both teams have won their last two games and will be bracing for a humdinger to not only secure a third win on the trot, but also to try and escape the attention of their closest pursuer, Harbour View.

Dunbeholden continue to play good football and are always tough to beat given their solid and experienced defensive line, but Cavalier are coming off impressive wins against the top two teams Waterhouse and Mount Pleasant and will be full of confidence heading into this encounter.

Add to that fact, the youthful Rudolph Speid-conditioned Cavalier came out 3-1 winners in their previous meeting, but Dunbeholden are now battle- hardened and are all but sensing a play-off post in their second season of topflight football.

Tivoli Gardens have done well to dig themselves out of the relegation zone and could move one spot higher up the ladder with victory over Harbour View today.

But that is easier said than done, as Harbour View are also aware of what is at stake and will be looking to repeat their 1-0 first-round victory over their West Kingston opponents.

If Marcel Gayle and his Waterhouse team required any encouragement to get back on top of their game, it would be in the fact that their once double-figure lead has now dwindled and the four teams below have them well in their sights.

Consecutive defeats on last have resulted in Mount Pleasant FA moving within a point of Waterhouse's lead and any further slip up by the Drewsland-based outfit could see the St Ann-situated Mount Pleasant assuming pole position.

However, Waterhouse now have an opportunity to return to winning ways and get their head back into the game with the scalp of the struggling UWI FC in 11th position.

Andrew Peart's UWI side have been in major turmoil, having only won twice this season, which is way below their capability. But they will be hoping to prove a spoiler in Waterhouse's attempt to escape the chasing pack as they need to start accumulating points if they are to avoid relegation.

Meanwhile, Paul “Tegat” Davis's in-form Mount Pleasant side have won 10 of their last 13 games, and another win seems well on the card against cellar dwellers Vere United.

Mount Pleasant's exciting brand of attacking football should see them overwhelming their promoted opponents, who seem well on their way back to where they are coming from.

On Monday night, third-pace Arnett Gardens (33 points) welcome 10th-place Molynes United (23).

Today's games

3:00 pm – Dunbeholden vs Cavalier FC @Royal Lakes Complex

3:00 pm – Portmore United vs Humble Lion FC

3:00 pm – Tivoli Garden vs Harbour View FC @ Edward Seaga Complex

7:00 pm – Mount Pleasant FA vs Vere United @ Drax Hall Sports Complex

7:00 pm – Waterhouse FC vs UWI FC @ Waterhouse Stadium Tomorrow's game

8:00 pm – Arnett Garden vs Molynes United @ Anthony Spaulding Complex