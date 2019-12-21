Prince Charles to crown Nunes 2019 champion trainer

With the top trainer's accolade all but in the bag for Anthony Nunes, he seems set to put further daylight between himself and outgoing champion Wayne DaCosta after today's 11-race programme at Caymanas Park.

Nunes, who heads into today's programme with an almost $8-million lead, has six starters on the card compared to Wayne DaCosta's three, one of which is Prince Charles, who is favoured to cop the top-rated non-restricted Overnight Allowance event going over six furlongs (1,200 metres).

Despite three trophy races on the card — the Royal Lancaster Trophy, Sunnyside Stakes and Joshua Morrison Memorial Cup — the Overnight Allowance event which carries a total purse of $1 million will highlight proceedings.

Nunes' three-year-old chestnut gelding Prince Charles has been holding good form, winning twice and placing second in his last three events, and should make light work of his seven competitors on this occasion.

Prince Charles is said to be one of the most improved horses in training at the moment, and his late surge to finish second behind stable companion Patriarch over the straight course on December 6 in a nippy 57.3 seconds is a good indicator that today's distance will be just right.

Add to that the fact that Prince Charles will be partnered by the in-form Dane Nelson, who has formed a formidable alliance with Nunes since returning to the island early November. That said, Prince Charles only needs a clean break to bide his time just off the pace and unleash his trademark late surge in the stretch run.

While Prince Charles out-of-form stablemate Corazon, Gary Subratie's KD Flyer, Ricky Ricardo from DaCosta's barn and Msmyrtlerichiegirl trained by Patrick Lynch, are not expected to pose a threat, the likes of El Profesor, God of Love and Miss Formality should keep the favourite honest.

Of that trio, God of Love, now being conditioned by Fitzgerald Richards, should prove the main danger to Prince Charles, but question marks surround his form, as he was virtually given away by Nunes after comfortably winning a $1-million claiming event last Friday.

God of Love, who will now have the services of leading rider Christopher Mamdeen, will by no means be bothered by the distance, but he might just find it difficult to escape the attention of Prince Charles in the closing stages.

Both El Profesor, the other Lynch starter, and Miss Formality, also from the DaCosta barn, are expected to produce capital efforts, which should see them figuring in the outcome.

The event, which will be run for The Terrace OTB, is the ninth event on the card with a post time of 4:00 pm. First race is at 11:25 pm.

Nunes should have a very good day as his two-year-olds DenDen and Versatile Vision are favoured to win the Royal Lancaster Trophy and SunnySide Stakes, respectively. Nelson has the leg up on both horses.

Meanwhile, Jamaican Storm, with Shane Ellis in the saddle, is tipped to win section one of the Joshua Morrison Memorial Cup, and Treasure Train, under Nelson, should be the winner of section two.

ONES TO WATCH

Race 1) Evasive Action/Struck by Grace/Son of Spartacus

Race 2) DenDen/Dracarys/Colour Me Tan

Race 3) Mr Pantheon/Urban Principal/Fort Knox

Race 4) Versatile Vision/Suasion/Billiejo

Race 5) Fifty Cents/Cruising Motion/Poker Star

Race 6) Awesome Cat/Traditional Storm/Lady V

Race 7) Beach Boy/Outrageous/Schlesinger

Race 8) Bloodsweatandtears/Jensuneera Steel/Eleadontplay

Race 9) Prince Charles/God of Love/El Profesor

Race 10) Jamaican Storm/Breaking Storm/Rack Away

Race 11) Treasure Train/Alexa's Star/Pure Heart