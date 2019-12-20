Princess Ava continues her rapid development

Princess Ava grabbed the spotlight after a smooth and emphatic late run which began from below the distance and ended with a 2 ½ length victory in the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy feature race going one mile (1600 metres) on Saturday, December 14 at Caymanas Park.

When the gates opened, Sentient (Christopher Mamdeen) was duly sent off as the 3/5 favourite but suffered when Princess Ava (Dane Nelson) closed rapidly to collar Sentient close home.

Trained by Anthony Nunes for owner Houston Stables, Princess Ava conquered the distance in a time of 1:37.3 to register consecutive wins in the last five weeks, while setting fractions of 23.0, 44.4, 1:10.1.

Sentient eventually finished second with another Nunes inmate, Tricky One (Reyan Lewis), finishing in the third slot.

This was Princess Ava’s 12th career start from which the Mine Over Matter – Exotic Selection-bred bay filly has won three times. Her earnings has now gone over $4 million.