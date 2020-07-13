Princess Ava romps Sunday feature
Princess Ava proved her class at the Overnight Allowance level with a powerful come-from-behind win in the $1-million three-year-old and upward event over one mile (1,600m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Sent off as the even-money favourite in the field of 12 runners, the victory was well earned by the daughter of Mine Over Matter – Exotic Selection, whose mature run showed her true grit in deep stretch to beat the stable companions of Sentient (Christopher Mamdeen up) and Crimson (Robert Halledeen astride) by 1 ¾ length.
The Anthony Nunes-trained Princess Ava, who was registering her third-consecutive win, completed the distance in a smart time of 1:38.3 minutes.
Ridden by Dane Nelson, Princess Ava raced off the pace as Jamai Raja, under Paul Francis, led the field ahead of Uncle Vinnie (Dane Dawkins) and Sentient for most of the way. She maintained a steady gallop until leaving the half-mile (800m) mark when she started rounding horses and emerged ominous at the top of the lane.
In deep stretch Nelson produced his mount between horses and Princess Ava responded well and powered home to win quite easily in the end to give Nelson his third winner on the day of nine races.
Nelson's other winners were K J Express in the second race for Nunes, and Race Car in the seventh race for trainer Spencer Chung.
Racing continues on Saturday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy