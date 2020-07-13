Princess Ava romps Sunday feature

Princess Ava proved her class at the Overnight Allowance level with a powerful come-from-behind win in the $1-million three-year-old and upward event over one mile (1,600m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Sent off as the even-money favourite in the field of 12 runners, the victory was well earned by the daughter of Mine Over Matter – Exotic Selection, whose mature run showed her true grit in deep stretch to beat the stable companions of Sentient (Christopher Mamdeen up) and Crimson (Robert Halledeen astride) by 1 ¾ length.

The Anthony Nunes-trained Princess Ava, who was registering her third-consecutive win, completed the distance in a smart time of 1:38.3 minutes.

Ridden by Dane Nelson, Princess Ava raced off the pace as Jamai Raja, under Paul Francis, led the field ahead of Uncle Vinnie (Dane Dawkins) and Sentient for most of the way. She maintained a steady gallop until leaving the half-mile (800m) mark when she started rounding horses and emerged ominous at the top of the lane.

In deep stretch Nelson produced his mount between horses and Princess Ava responded well and powered home to win quite easily in the end to give Nelson his third winner on the day of nine races.

Nelson's other winners were K J Express in the second race for Nunes, and Race Car in the seventh race for trainer Spencer Chung.

Racing continues on Saturday.