Promoted Super Star hold champs Faulkland goalless

TUCKER, St James — Defending champions Faulkland Football Club were held to a goalless draw by promoted Super Star Football Club, but just managed to hold on to their lead and unbeaten record in their Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley’s JB Rum Super League game at Jarrett Park on Sunday.

The draw gave Super Star their first point of the competition and it was Faulkland FC’s second 0-0 result in three games, as they wasted numerous chances against the Hanover team that showed some enterprise, hitting the goal frame in the first half and creating scoring chances in the second half.

Falmouth United won back-to-back games after edging George’s Plain FC and join Faulkland FC on eight points at the top of Zone One. Montego Bay United improved to third place on seven points after beating Harmony FC at Wespow Park.

FC Reno lost footing in Zone Two and are in second place after being held goalless in their Westmoreland derby by Sandals South Coast at Frome, two points behind Coopers Pen who had beaten Wadadah FC a day earlier.

A first-half goal from Antonio Radcliff, just before the half-time break at Elleston Wakeland Centre, was enough to give Falmouth United back-to-back wins for the first time this season, as they ended George’s Plain FC’s two-game winning run.

At Wespow Park, Montego Bay United rebounded from the previous weekend’s hammering from Faulkland United with a 2-0 win over Trelawny’s Harmony featuring second-half goals from Navian Turner and Nazime Matalie-Grant, the latter getting his third of the campaign.

Turner gave Montego Bay United the lead two minutes into the second half before Matalie-Grant secured his team’s second victory of the season when he scored in the 78th minute.

