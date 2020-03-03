Rainy end to Windies' T20 World Cup campaign

SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — Persistent rain forced the complete abandonment of West Indies' final match of the Twenty20 World Cup against South Africa here yesterday.

The inclement weather at Sydney Showground stadium washed out the first game after Thailand had set Pakistan 151 to win, and then prevented the start of the feature game with West Indies seeking a win to compensate for their disappointment missing out on the semi-finals.

West Indies finished third in Group B with three points and a single win — a seven-wicket verdict over minnows Thailand in their opening game of the tournament in Perth.

The Caribbean side, the 2016 champions, then suffered a shock eight-wicket loss to Pakistan in Canberra before going down by 46 runs to England last Sunday here, to be eliminated from semi-final contention.

South Africa, meanwhile, topped Group B with seven points after finishing unbeaten and will be accompanied to the semi-finals by England who ended second on six points.

India and Australia advanced from Group A.