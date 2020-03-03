Rainy end to Windies' T20 World Cup campaign
SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — Persistent rain forced the complete abandonment of West Indies' final match of the Twenty20 World Cup against South Africa here yesterday.
The inclement weather at Sydney Showground stadium washed out the first game after Thailand had set Pakistan 151 to win, and then prevented the start of the feature game with West Indies seeking a win to compensate for their disappointment missing out on the semi-finals.
West Indies finished third in Group B with three points and a single win — a seven-wicket verdict over minnows Thailand in their opening game of the tournament in Perth.
The Caribbean side, the 2016 champions, then suffered a shock eight-wicket loss to Pakistan in Canberra before going down by 46 runs to England last Sunday here, to be eliminated from semi-final contention.
South Africa, meanwhile, topped Group B with seven points after finishing unbeaten and will be accompanied to the semi-finals by England who ended second on six points.
India and Australia advanced from Group A.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy