Reggae Girl Asher taking career one step at a time

JAMAICA'S Reggae Girl Chinyelu Asher says she is patiently and carefully considering the next move in her professional career, as she braces for the challenges to come with a new club after the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old ended a one-year stint with Norwegian club Stabaek in disappointment at the end of last season, after they were relegated from Toppserien, the top women's league in the Scandinavian country.

She made 16 appearances for the club alongside Reggae Girlz teammate Tiffany Cameron, but was unfortunate to not get on the score sheet.

Though she remains upbeat about the prospects surrounding a new contract, Asher, a driving midfielder, revealed that she is yet to decide where to reside for the next year or more, as she continues to weigh her options while monitoring the global health crisis.

The vicious virus has upended all areas of life, and sport is no exception, as professional leagues and other major events were suspended to limit the spread. Over 6.5 million people have been infected, with over 350,000 deaths registered across the globe.

“There is nothing absolute or concrete at this very moment, but I'm not stressing about that position as many players are feeling it as well. Right now as we all know, the professional arena is experiencing some unprecedented times and some leagues have already shutdown for the remainder of 2020,” Asher reasoned.

“Many countries still haven't approved foreigners to even enter their country and each league and country is going through its own process and determining their stance on what protocol to develop and how to proceed overall this year.

“So with all that, my agent and I are paying close attention to how the next few months unfold and will wait to assess offers made when more certainty is established,” she told the Jamaica Observer from her base in the United States.

Still, Asher, whose mother is Cameroonian and father Jamaican, pointed out that she has been taking the necessary steps to improve both the physical and mental aspects of her game, noting that continued development remains a key component in her career.

That should come as no surprise as Asher previously played for BIIK Kazgurt in Kazakhstan, where she got seven matches in the Champions League in the fall of 2016, before moving on to Santa Fe in Colombia a year later.

Those experiences were stepping stones on her path to playing a crucial part in the Reggae Girlz' historic appearance at the Fifa Women's World Cup in France last year. Asher very well knows the value of hard work and what is required to perform to the best of her ability.

“I am definitely very eager to hit the pitch again and to continue pushing in my professional play. I am dedicated to the game and determined to succeed wherever it takes me,” Asher declared.

“Without the determination to constantly improve your performance, all other mental factors, confidence, intensity and focus are meaningless. There are so many variables in the air that are out of my control, but my main goal is to always stay mentally and physically sharp, healthy, and hungry.

“So with this break, I have been training and more training, while catching up on a lot of time missed with family, among other things. Of course, quarantine also has me missing my Reggae Girlz family and so I look forward to whenever a next camp is possible so we can keep that growth trajectory going,” she added.

The absence of football aside, Asher, who has 24 caps and six goals for the Girlz, has come to terms with the COVID-19- induced break after a busy scheduled last year for both club and country.

“Last year was probably the highest demanding year of my football career with both my professional season overseas and international duties, so being forced to slow down a little for the first time in a while was ironically right on time for me,” the wily midfielder noted.

“The biggest impact of course is the separation from football. With that said, I always believe anytime you're forced to slow down, whether that's in your career or just on a personal level, it can be good to take heed, adapt, and learn from your circumstances.

“So even though I'm not on a field, there's still a lot of growth happening and there is much to be grateful for during these times, so I focus on those things,” Asher ended.