Ricketts commits to expanding voting pool

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts says he is committed to a process that will ultimately lead to progressive changes to the organisation's system of governance.



The JFF head told the Jamaica Observer from his Clarendon home yesterday that among the changes being championed, and guided by Fifa, is the statute that speaks to the election of the president.



Ricketts thinks the current structure that gives the voting power to only the 13 parish presidents is restrictive and exclusionary.



He believes the voting pool should be widened to include more stakeholders of the sport, reverting to a similar system that existed before former president, the late Captain Horace Burrell, successfully got the membership to support the change to slash the votes to only the parish presidents.



“I honestly think more stakeholders should have a say in who becomes the president of the JFF…it can't be in the interest of exclusiveness and transparency that only 13 individuals can determine such an important decision,” Ricketts said.



“The electoral process must be wider, and as part of the review of the statute that governs elections, we also want to have an independent electoral committee to oversee future national and parish elections,” he added.



Ricketts disclosed that expanding the voting platform for the post of president, there is suggestion that ISSA, Premier League Clubs Association, the referees group, a coaching group, among others, could be constituted to have a voice.



“We are looking to increase [vote participation] at the parish level, so we are looking to increase [voting pool] to between and 30 and 40,” said the JFF boss.



Ricketts noted that arising from two days of discussions — involving Fifa's senior manager of governance Sarah Solemale, Concacaf's Director of Caribbean Member Associations Affairs Horace Reid, One Concacaf and Caribbean Projects Senior Manager Howard McIntosh, JFF board members and parish representatives — stakeholders took a broad look at a review of the federation's statues, with the hope of improving them.



“I support change as long as it serves to benefit football. When it comes to the statue that governs elections, we aim in the long run to develop a template that we can downstream to the parish level, which means their election process will mirror that of elections at the national level,” Ricketts explained.



He said that the review of the statues was requested by the JFF, having written to Fifa “over a year ago” to look at the possibility of strengthening the pillars of governance in the organisation.



“We wrote to them [Fifa] requesting to re-organise our statutes, which are our regulations and we have been waiting on the response from Fifa and Concacaf, until now.



“So after two meetings on Match 9th and 10th with board members and other stakeholders, the Fifa official will make recommendations through a draft document, which we will first present to the board, and then we will call an extraordinary AGM [annual general meeting] to present this draft to the membership and see where we go from there,” Ricketts stated.



He said the review found that the board of directors was too meaty with 19 members, and there was a suggestion to cut.



“Cutting the board will not be easy as it constitutes key functionaries. What we have are the 13 parish presidents, myself, three vice-presidents and two co-opted members,” Ricketts outlined.



Also discussed in length and depth were: Who constitutes a member of the Federation and by so should be represented at the congress; the role and composition of the board of directors; the role of the general secretariat and standing committees.



In a release from the JFF on Saturday, “Fifa outlined a timetable, which will include sending revised statutes to the JFF for review by the end of April”.



The JFF is responsible for the ongoing discussions at the local level (parish associations) to ensure inclusiveness through the process and facilitating timely responses to Fifa ahead of the congress to be held before the end of 2020 to ratify the new statutes,” the release added.