Ricketts confirms JFF courting former Reggae Boy as new assistant to Whitmore

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Michael Ricketts has confirmed reports that the senior men's national team is in the process of reinforcing its coaching ranks.

He said, acting on a recommendation from Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore, the JFF bought into the idea to the point where a likely candidate has been identified and a plan developed to open discussion “in the near future”.

Ricketts admitted Friday that while he has not yet engaged the candidate, he claimed Whitmore had spoken with the individual, who had earlier expressed an interest to serve the national programme in some capacity.

The JFF boss noted that until a deal has been struck, the candidate will have to remain anonymous in keeping with confidentiality protocols.

“It [search for assistant coach] started with a recommendation from the technical committee and we had discussions with Coach Whitmore…and with World Cup qualifiers coming up we definitely need to strengthen the coaching ranks of the programme,” Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer.

“Whitmore has suggested one former national player, who is English-based, and with whom he has developed a special relationship and they have been in contact, and Whitmore thinks he could be a good addition to the technical staff,” he added.

Ricketts said he was confident that the progress of the engagement is pointing in a positive direction, and it is now just a matter of a face-to-face discussion and taking care of the formalities.

“As soon as we finalise discussion with this individual [prospective coach], the JFF will certainly make an official announcement.

“The discussions are at a very embryonic stage; I personally have not spoken with him, but I gave Coach Whitmore permission to engage in the early discussions, and the prospective party has expressed an interest. We will meet with him in the very near future so we can finalise the arrangements,” Ricketts explained.

At the moment, Whitmore has former Arnett Gardens Head Coach Jerome Waite as his chief assistant, with fellow France World Cup Captain Warren Barrett as his goalkeeper coach.

With Concacaf Fifa World Cup qualifiers due to start later this year, there is a broad view that there needs to be an expansion of the technical portfolio of the senior Boyz.

“It's normal for the head coach to look around for a suitable assistant, and while he does have an assistant in Jerome Waite, he thought we needed another assistant coach, so we gave him the authority and the autonomy to look around for the assistant who will join Mr Waite,” he said.

Ricketts sought to make it clear that should the JFF successfully negotiate a deal for a new assistant for Whitmore, the move should be seen as one to complement, and not to replace anyone.

“He (new assistant) will be an addition, and not a replacement for Jerome Waite…we are also looking to strengthen other areas of the technical ranks because we are hoping to find a full-time trainer ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Of course, we also want to get a full-time physio as we try to get our players in top shape at the start of the qualifiers,” Ricketts noted.

Among the former Englishborn Reggae Boyz who have transitioned to coaching are: Deon Burton (U-23 assistant coach, West Bromwich Albion), Michael Johnson (lead coach for England's U-21s), Paul Hall (U-23 coach at Queen's Park Rangers), Jason Euell (U-21 coach of Charlton Athletic), Frank Sinclair (Stoke City U-21 assistant manager), Darren Moore (manager at League One's Doncaster Rovers), and Jobi McAnuff (player/coach at League Two Leyton Orient).

When reached on Friday, Whitmore admitted having initial discussions with the candidate and that there is indeed a need to strengthen the technical capacity of the team, but declined to comment further on the matter.

The JFF head said the federation has retained the services of former Luton Town star and England international Ricky Hill who will focus on youth development.

“There is one other gentleman, who we have been having discussion with and that's Ricky Hill, who we think can help us with our national youth programmes. He would not be a part of the senior programme, he would be going across the island and would help to identify talent,” Ricketts revealed.

The former president of the Clarendon Football Association Ricketts, disclosed that the JFF has eyes on some British-born players with hope of fortifying a number of positions on the field.

“Coach Whitmore did say he was looking for two central defenders and two or three midfielders, but at the same time we don't want to go overboard in bringing in large numbers of overseas-born players to possibly replace our local-bred players, but based on Coach Whitmore's request, this is the way we had to go,” Ricketts ended.