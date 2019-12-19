SFP/Hugh Senior 5K Run/Walk set for January 18

The venue for the Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce/Hugh Senior 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, January 18, 2020 will be Emancipation Park, New Kingston.

Up to now, the run/walk has been held in the Waterhouse community — with the young people in the community receiving financial support for their education from the proceeds raised and administered through a scholarship fund set up by the Olympian.



“The overwhelming support for this event caused us to consider a larger venue to facilitate the enormous response to Shelly-Ann's goodwill. Emancipation Park will safely hold the numbers expected to turn out on race day for this worthy cause. Persons have been moved by the progress made by the young people in their educational pursuits assisted by our 'pocket rocket' Shelly-Ann,” said Alfred “Frano” Francis, race director, Running Events Jamaica.



Launched in 2018, the race was named in honour of Shelly-Ann's late pastor, Hugh Senior of the Penwood Church of Christ, who worked tirelessly to assist students from the Waterhouse area.



Proceeds from last year's event provided scholarships amounting to $400,000 which benefited: Kerrian Miller, UWI; Abigail Grant, Heart Trust/NTA; Khaleel McFarlane, Alaine McIntosh, Noel Clough, Javier James, high school students; Makeba Hughton and Riandrea Lewis, who attend primary school, and Antoine Scott, early childhood student.



“We are seeking to raise more funds to extend the Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Resource Centre in Waterhouse, so we can assist even more young people of the community,” said Fraser-Pryce in her sponsorship proposal dispatched to corporate Jamaica.



At the inaugural run in April 2018, the event attracted about 400 participants and last year that number increased to about 770, 36.5 per cent of which were children, with 63.7 per cent being adults and members of corporate Jamaica.