SITTING AND WAITING!

THE Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ), its coaches and swimmers have been left clinging to the faint hope that they will be able to access the pool at National Aquatic Centre sooner rather than later.

This latest on the issue came as a few coaches questioned the fact that plans for the reopening of the facility were again sidelined by the Government in its gradual lifting of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, when quizzed about the move to open the aquatic centre during a recent press conference, said despite all the risks being taken in lifting the restrictions, the country was not yet at the point of opening aquatic centres and pools, as they are situated in small spaces relative to beaches and rivers.

Holness added that with all the steps taken to revive the tourism sector, among other things, the Government had expanded as far as it could in terms of allowing the resunption of certain activities.

“I think we have reached our limit in taking the risk so we need to assess and then, come July 1, [when] we are in a better position to understand the impact of these actions on our numbers and then we will be able to look at other measures,” Holness noted.

However, his comments surrounding aquatic centres and pools being in small spaces have not sit well with the coaches, who questioned the fact that pools at hotels across the length and breadth of the island are made accessible to visitors while the country's swimmers, who have been out of the pool since March, are made to wait.

President of the ASAJ, Martin Lyn told the Jamaica Observer that his administration has in fact submitted all the necessary documents regarding protocols for the reopening of the pool.

“So far we have gotten a positive response from Independence Park Limited and are now awaiting word from the Ministry of Sport. They have told us that as soon as they have reviewed certain aspects of it, they will be giving the green light to start preparations to open the pool.

“Once we are given the green light to go, it would take us about two weeks to put everything in place then we can proceed to give a date as to when we expect the pool to be opened. But for now, we are sitting and waiting,” Lyn explained.

National coach and head of Tornadoes Swim Club Wendy Lee pointed out that global health crisis coupled with the delayed return to the pool continues to severely affect, not only swimmers, but also the livelihood of coaches.

“It has been a very serious challenge because as head coach of Tornadoes Swim Club, I am responsible for the salaries of seven coaches. I have not been able to pay the coaches for the last two months and our senior coaches have families and children to feed.

“So currently, our coaches are unable to provide for their families and I don't know how we are going to be able ensure that our swimmers will have the funding they need to be able to continue to attain our gold medal performances we've been achieving over the last couple years,” Lee told the Observer.

Though welcoming the reopening of beaches, and her swimmers' resilience to cope with the dry land sessions during lockdown, Lee says neither is an ideal substitute for their customary pool sessions.

“Whilst I am very impressed with the personal responsibility and teamwork and mental toughness our young athletes have displayed, we need to train in water. Our swimmers were covering a minimum 35,000 metres in training every week, which is approximately 85 miles of swimming per month, and we can't replace that kind of training on land.

“I am delighted that the beaches are open and a very few swimmers have made an attempt to train in the sea, but there is no sea in the Kingston area that will allow swimmers to train effectively,” she reasoned.

Another national coach, Rory Alvaranga expressed similar concerns that lactate and VO2 Max levels (or the maximum volume of oxygen (O2) that can be consumed while breathing air during exercise at sea level) will diminish to near base levels after four weeks cessations, according to a study.

“My biggest hope is that the swimmers don't lose heart at resumption – when training feels much harder and being able to hold a pace or get back to glory days become challenging. The longer the pandemic goes on, the worse it gets for any sport,” said Alvaranga, who argued that seaweeds and the roughness of the sea at times make it difficult for swimmers to be trained efficiently.

“Even with the cancellation of competitions, the need to train in an environment similar to the field of play is more pronounced for swimmers, and the adaptation gained over years of training for elite age group swimmers can easily be lost,” the head coach of Kaizen Swim Club added.

Finally, Y-Speedos Head Coach Gillian Millwood said she had thought the science-based argument issued by world swimming body FINA would have already been grasped by Jamaica's Government as it has been elsewhere.

According to FINA, the acidic chemicals used in pool maintenance should be enough to render the virus inactive.

“The request made is for our national swimmers who took Brand Jamaica to the greatest placing at the 2019 Carifta Swimming Championships since 2003 to have access to the pool. It is important that the leadership of our country demonstrates to these outstanding adolescents and elite athletes that their process, growth and performance are valued,” said Millwood, who is one of the country's most experienced coaches at the national level.

“The National Aquatic Centre's facility administrator, coaches collective and aquatics leadership is prepared to execute sanitisation and distancing plans that bring athletes to the habitat in which they have thrived,” she ended.