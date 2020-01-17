Semi-finalists decided in ISSA Western Boys Basketball Champs

WAKEFIELD, Trelawny – The semi-finals of the ISSA Western Conference Boys Basketball Championships have been decided with only the final matchups left after Cornwall College swept Muschett High in a double-header on Wednesday.

In a show of dominance, defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical won a seventh-straight game in the Under-19 section. Led by a triple-double from Reinaldo Lewin, Herbert Morrison hammered Frome Technical 125-11 as they maintained their perfect win record and moved into second place behind St James High with a game to be played, while Cornwall College won 43-27 and 74-14 in the Under-16 and Under-19 games, respectively.

Herbert Morrison topped the Under-19 points tables with 14 points from seven straight wins, one point ahead of Cornwall College with William Knibb Memorial in third place on 11 points with York Castle on 10 points in fourth place.

York Castle have a game in hand and could switch places with William Knibb with a win and avoid Herbert Morrison in next week's semi-finals.

St James are on 15 points at the top of the table in the Under-16, one more than Herbert Morrison and Holland High with Cornwall College in fourth place on 12 points. Both Herbert Morrison and Cornwall College have a game in hand, however, and the final standings could change before the semi-final matchups are decided.

Lewin scored 24 points, had 11 rebounds and 13 steals for the rampaging Herbert Morrison Technical, while four other players recorded double-doubles as they held Frome scoreless in two quarters.

Kyle Fraser scored 16 points and had 10 assists, Dalmar Clarke scored 16 points and had 10 steals, Kemar Crawford scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds and Darren McFarlane had 10 assists and 10 steals with Damari Williams scoring 12 points.

At Wakefield, Dontae McBean had a double-double of 11 points and 21 rebounds, while Ryan Watson scored 12 points and Shemar Martin had 11 points as Cornwall College beat Muschett by 16 points in the Under-16 game.

Omar Campbell just missed a triple-double as Cornwall College won the Under-19 game by 60 points, scoring 22 points, 18 rebounds and nine steals.

Jaden Stoddart scored 12 points and had 12 steals, Romario Senior scored 17 points, while Kenrick Brown scored 19 points and had nine steals as only Warren Brooks scored in double digits for Muschett High with 10 points.

— Paul Reid