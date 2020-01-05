Simon Husbands at his best on Rohan Kabir
Four-year-old chestnut gelding Rohan Kabir came off the pace and cruised to a five-length victory in the $750,000 City of Kingston Centenary Cup feature over one mile (1,600m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Ridden by the visiting Barbadian jockey Simon Husbands, Rohan Kabir (Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) got the better of stable companions Big Bang (Dane Nelson) and Universal Boss (Anthony Allen) in that order to give champion trainer Anthony Nunes a onetwo- three finish in the Optional Claiming ($750,000-$700,000) event.
Key Witness (Trevor Simpson) led for most of the way ahead of Universal Boss, Uncle Freddie (Dane Dawkins) with Rohan Kabir settling further behind in fourth place.
Rohan Kabir then got going at the half-mile marker and began to round horses as Universal Boss picked up the lead and tried to run away from rivals.
Entering the lane on the outside of Universal Boss, Rohan Kabir was by then in full flight, motoring away to score his third career win from 17 starts.
Big Bang came from far behind to snatch second place from Universal Boss. The winning time for the event was a decent 1:40.1 and also a career best for Rohan Kabir at the distance.
It was the second winner on the day for the champion trainer as Nunes earlier saddled Patriarch (Dane Nelson) in the second race — an Optional Claiming ($1 million -$850,000) spread over the five-straight course.
Patriarch won in a time of 58.4 and was claimed for $1,000,000. Also on the day, She's A Hit, owned and trained by Louis Richards and ridden by Trevor Simpson, made one move to win a Restricted Allowance event going five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.
She's A Hit won ahead of Suasion (Anthony Thomas) and Another Prosecutor (Roger Hewitt) in a time of 1:00.4. The next race day is Saturday next, January 11.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy