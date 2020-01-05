Simon Husbands at his best on Rohan Kabir

Four-year-old chestnut gelding Rohan Kabir came off the pace and cruised to a five-length victory in the $750,000 City of Kingston Centenary Cup feature over one mile (1,600m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by the visiting Barbadian jockey Simon Husbands, Rohan Kabir (Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) got the better of stable companions Big Bang (Dane Nelson) and Universal Boss (Anthony Allen) in that order to give champion trainer Anthony Nunes a onetwo- three finish in the Optional Claiming ($750,000-$700,000) event.

Key Witness (Trevor Simpson) led for most of the way ahead of Universal Boss, Uncle Freddie (Dane Dawkins) with Rohan Kabir settling further behind in fourth place.

Rohan Kabir then got going at the half-mile marker and began to round horses as Universal Boss picked up the lead and tried to run away from rivals.

Entering the lane on the outside of Universal Boss, Rohan Kabir was by then in full flight, motoring away to score his third career win from 17 starts.

Big Bang came from far behind to snatch second place from Universal Boss. The winning time for the event was a decent 1:40.1 and also a career best for Rohan Kabir at the distance.

It was the second winner on the day for the champion trainer as Nunes earlier saddled Patriarch (Dane Nelson) in the second race — an Optional Claiming ($1 million -$850,000) spread over the five-straight course.

Patriarch won in a time of 58.4 and was claimed for $1,000,000. Also on the day, She's A Hit, owned and trained by Louis Richards and ridden by Trevor Simpson, made one move to win a Restricted Allowance event going five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

She's A Hit won ahead of Suasion (Anthony Thomas) and Another Prosecutor (Roger Hewitt) in a time of 1:00.4. The next race day is Saturday next, January 11.