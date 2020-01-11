Sir Alton to make it two in a row

Wayne DaCosta's Sir Alton seems poised to register win number two in as many starts when he lines up in a Restricted Stakes event that should take centre stage on another trophyless 11-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

The American-bred Sir Alton, to be ridden by Omar Walker, is one of five starters for DaCosta in the six-horse event for three- and four-year-olds that will go five and a half furlongs (1,100m) for a $930,000 purse.



Top Shelf, with apprentice Shavon Townsend; Uncle Polly, to be partnered by customary jockey Phillip Parchment; My Time Now, to be piloted by Javaniel Patterson; and Eagle One with Jerome Innis astride, are DaCosta's other runners. Gary Subratie's Soul Cure, the mount of Anthony Thomas, completes the line-up.



Post time for the event positioned as race number two on the card is 12:00 noon, with first post being 11:30 am.



Sir Alton, a three-year-old bay colt (Giant Surprise – Jadam), was a fighting winner on debut over the five-furlong straight course on December 6, 2019, clocking a brisk 58.1 seconds when beating Crafty and Ready by a neck.



During that run, Sir Alton carried 56.0 kilogrammes but will be eased in the scales for this assignment at 54.0 kilogrammes and will also be fitted with the blinkers — which should make him even more comfortable on the pace against these.



Sir Alton has also been burning up the track while exercising in the mornings, and given his scope for improvement, plus the fact that none of his competitors boasts the class of Crafty and Ready, it tilts the balance more in his favour.



Note that after losing to Sir Alton, Crafty and Ready produced a breathtaking performance to cop the Dye Job Sprint by 4 ½ lengths days later, clocking an easy 1:11.4 minutes over six furlongs.



As such, Uncle Polly, another American-bred horse, should complete the exacta, as he came from off the pace to finish second behind Crafty and Ready in that Dye Job Sprint.



There is no denying the potential of Uncle Polly and, while he might have preferred another 100m, he will have a say here and could even end up in the winners' enclosure, if the favourite suffers any mishap along the way.



Both Soul Cure and Top Shelf are the more experienced horses in the field, and while both have been running below expectations in recent times, they are of worthwhile ability and can figure prominently here.

Meanwhile, My Time Now, who finished sixth behind Wow Wow in the 108th running of the SVL Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes on December 26, and Eagle One, will be stripped fitter from this outing and will soon find easier assignments.



Ones to Watch



Race 1) Hologram Shadow/Paintthistownred/Also Correct/Dallas

Race 2) Sir Alton/Uncle Polly/Soul Cure

Race 3) Tricky One/Purple Wayne/Salah/Awesome Aviator

Race 4) Speechless/Big Big Daddy/Lava Boy/My Smokey

Race 5) Jensuneera Steel/Nez Perce/Casual Charm/Will to Live

Race 6) Laws of the Code/Abogado/Parajet/Traditional Storm/Lola Grey

Race 7) Tradition/Genuine Train/Danceallnight/Jamaican Storm

Race 8) Radical/Storm Born/Adoring Lady/Hot Ice

Race 9) Lady Budget/Awesome Cat/StrikinglyGorgeous/Indy Arazi

Race 10) Quora/Congrats Suckie/Justsaytheword/Whatever

Race 11) Latapy/Eye Candy/Reggae Gone Grammy/Reigning King/Gary Glitter/Armageddon