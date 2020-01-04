South Africa complete series sweep as 'bubble life' proves no party
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AFP) — Rival captains Quinton de Kock and Dimuth Karunaratne highlighted the difficulties of “bubble life” after South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on the third day of the second and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, yesterday.
The win completed a 2-0 series clean sweep for South Africa. De Kock hailed South Africa's first series win in almost two years and praised a young bowling line-up who kept Sri Lanka under pressure for most of the two matches.
But he told SuperSport television he had “mixed feelings” about South Africa's next assignment, a tour of Pakistan later this month.
“I'm keen to play some cricket but bubble life at times can be a bit frustrating,” he said. Both teams stayed at a country club for the duration of the series in a bio-secure environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It's really hard to stay in a bubble for a long time,” said Karunaratne, who completed a 10th Test century on Tuesday morning before his dismissal for 103 started a collapse in which the last six wickets fell for 35 runs.
Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 and South Africa knocked off the 67 runs they needed in 13.2 overs without losing a wicket.
While the South Africans will have a short time at home before leaving for Pakistan to start a two-Test series in Karachi on January 26, there will be no break for the Sri Lankans.
They will have to go into quarantine for six days after flying home on a charter flight and will have minimal time to prepare for two Tests against England in Galle, starting on January 14.
Opening batsman Dean Elgar was named man of the match and man of the series. His innings of 127 enabled South Africa to gain a first innings lead of 145.
He made 253 runs in the series and was only dismissed twice
Scoreboard
Sri Lanka, first innings, 157
South Africa, first innings, 302
Sri Lanka, second innings
(overnight 150-4)
D Karunaratne c Mulder b Nortje 103
K Perera b Ngidi 1
L Thirimanne c De Kock b Ngidi 31
K Mendis c De Kock b Ngidi 0
M Bhanuka c Maharaj b Nortje 1
N Dickwella c Bavuma b Ngidi 36
D Shanaka c Sipamla b Mulder 8
W Hasaranga b Sipamla 16
D Chameera c De Kock b Sipamla 0
V Fernando not out 1
A Fernando b Sipamla 0
Extras (b9, lb2, nb2, w1) 14
Total (56.5 overs) 211
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Perera), 2-86
(Thirimanne), 3-92 (Mendis), 4-109 (Bhanuka),
5-176 (Karunaratne), 6-181 (Dickwella),
7-190 (Shanaka), 8-209 (Hasaranga), 9-210
(Chameera)
Bowling: Ngidi 15-5-44-4, Nortje 19-2-64-2
(1w), Mulder 13-3-52-1, Sipamla 9.5-1-40-3
(1nb)
South Africa, second innings
A Markram not out 36
D Elgar not out 31
Extras 0
Total (0 wkts, 13.2 overs) 67
Bowling: V Fernando 4-0-23-0, A. Fernando
4-1-20-0, Hasaranga 2.2-0-16-0, Shanaka
3-1-8-0
Result: South Africa won by ten wickets
Series: South Africa won the two-match
series 2-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock
(both RSA)
TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy