South Africa complete series sweep as 'bubble life' proves no party

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AFP) — Rival captains Quinton de Kock and Dimuth Karunaratne highlighted the difficulties of “bubble life” after South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets on the third day of the second and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, yesterday.

The win completed a 2-0 series clean sweep for South Africa. De Kock hailed South Africa's first series win in almost two years and praised a young bowling line-up who kept Sri Lanka under pressure for most of the two matches.

But he told SuperSport television he had “mixed feelings” about South Africa's next assignment, a tour of Pakistan later this month.

“I'm keen to play some cricket but bubble life at times can be a bit frustrating,” he said. Both teams stayed at a country club for the duration of the series in a bio-secure environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It's really hard to stay in a bubble for a long time,” said Karunaratne, who completed a 10th Test century on Tuesday morning before his dismissal for 103 started a collapse in which the last six wickets fell for 35 runs.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 and South Africa knocked off the 67 runs they needed in 13.2 overs without losing a wicket.

While the South Africans will have a short time at home before leaving for Pakistan to start a two-Test series in Karachi on January 26, there will be no break for the Sri Lankans.

They will have to go into quarantine for six days after flying home on a charter flight and will have minimal time to prepare for two Tests against England in Galle, starting on January 14.

Opening batsman Dean Elgar was named man of the match and man of the series. His innings of 127 enabled South Africa to gain a first innings lead of 145.

He made 253 runs in the series and was only dismissed twice

Scoreboard

Sri Lanka, first innings, 157

South Africa, first innings, 302

Sri Lanka, second innings

(overnight 150-4)

D Karunaratne c Mulder b Nortje 103

K Perera b Ngidi 1

L Thirimanne c De Kock b Ngidi 31

K Mendis c De Kock b Ngidi 0

M Bhanuka c Maharaj b Nortje 1

N Dickwella c Bavuma b Ngidi 36

D Shanaka c Sipamla b Mulder 8

W Hasaranga b Sipamla 16

D Chameera c De Kock b Sipamla 0

V Fernando not out 1

A Fernando b Sipamla 0

Extras (b9, lb2, nb2, w1) 14

Total (56.5 overs) 211

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Perera), 2-86

(Thirimanne), 3-92 (Mendis), 4-109 (Bhanuka),

5-176 (Karunaratne), 6-181 (Dickwella),

7-190 (Shanaka), 8-209 (Hasaranga), 9-210

(Chameera)

Bowling: Ngidi 15-5-44-4, Nortje 19-2-64-2

(1w), Mulder 13-3-52-1, Sipamla 9.5-1-40-3

(1nb)

South Africa, second innings

A Markram not out 36

D Elgar not out 31

Extras 0

Total (0 wkts, 13.2 overs) 67

Bowling: V Fernando 4-0-23-0, A. Fernando

4-1-20-0, Hasaranga 2.2-0-16-0, Shanaka

3-1-8-0

Result: South Africa won by ten wickets

Series: South Africa won the two-match

series 2-0

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock

(both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)