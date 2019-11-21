St George's, Camperdown seek redemption in Walker Cup semis

Top contenders St George's College (STGC) and Camperdown High will make their push for the final of the ISSA/Digicel Walker Cup knockout competition when they face St Catherine and Excelsior High, respectively, in semi-final action at Stadium East field today.

The Neville 'Bertis' Bellcoached STGC will be first up against Anthony Patrick's St Catherine unit at 2:00 pm, while Christopher Bender's Camperdown square off against the Leebert Hallimanconditioned Excelsior in the 4:00pm feature of the double-header.

After falling short in their hunt to capture the coveted Manning Cup, both STGC and Camperdown are favoured to contest the showpiece event in this competition as it represents their last shot of ending the season with silverware.

On paper and based on their display in the Manning Cup, both are believed to be a cut above their respective opponents, but their performances on the pitch today will be the only deciding factor on this occasion.

Nine-time champions STGC were comfortable in their 2-0 quarter-final win over dethroned champions Hydel High, while two-time champions Camperdown were more classy in a 4-0 beating of Mona on last.

However, St Catherine, who are hunting their first hold on the title, and seven-time champions Excelsior, will want to prove that their place at this stage of the competition is no fluke and as such will fancy their chances against the proverbial big wigs.

In their quarter-final action, St Catherine blanked the youthful Charlie Smith 3-0, while Excelsior took the longest route with a 4-2 win on penalties over Jonathan Grant after playing out a 2-2 regulation scoreline.

While those opponents are nothing compared to the ability of STGC and Camperdown, St Catherine and Excelsior are more than capable of holding their own against their more fancied opponents.

STGC last won the Walker Cup title in 2014; Camperdown's last hold on the title dates back to 1988, and Excelsior's to 2008. This year represents their best opportunity to break their respective droughts and as such are all highly motivated to make the most of their chances here.

As a result of the no extra time rule, any game ending a stalemate after regulation time will go straight to penalty.

Today's games

2:00 pm– St Catherine vs St George's College @ Stadium East

4:00 pm – Excelsior vs Camperdown @ Stadium East