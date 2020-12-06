Superluminal defies the odds to take 'Big Sub'
Superluminal defied the odds of age and younger rivals to win the Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Ridden by Omar “Hot” Walker, Superluminal was sharp out of the starting gates in the one-mile event and was up with the early pace.
He then cruised into second on the outside of Rohan Kabir (Paul Francis) at the six-furlong point before picking up the lead at the half-mile and then carried home the advantage with easy.
Legality (Dane Nelson) applied pressure in deep stretch but Superluminal held firm to win by two lengths in a time of 1:38.1. Legality was second and Big Bang (Reyan Lewis) third.
Two-year-old chestnut gelding Billy Whizz came from behind to win the supporting feature – the Front Runner Cup over six furlongs.
Trained by Wayne DaCosta and ridden by Anthony Thomas, Billy Whizz won by 4 lengths ahead of Regal and Royal (Kiaman McGregor) and The Genesis (Hakeem Pottinger) in a time of 1:13.1.
Panamanian jockey Dick Cardenas rode three winners to highlight the jockeys' section. Cardenas won aboard Task Force for trainer Anthony Nunes in the second race, Papito for trainer Gary Subratie in the fourth and El Profesor for trainer Patrick Lynch in the eighth.
Trainer David Lee-Sin posted two winners Dream of Mine and Freight Train (Jerome Innis).
Racing continues today with 10 offerings.
