The agony of uncertainty

The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm in a manner that no other event in history has, rocking the entire world in such a short time.

The entire population has to make adjustments such as working from home, socialising differently, restricting movement, and finding alternative entertainment from sports and live events. One of the biggest groups affected are sporting athletes. Every aspect of their lives is being affected, from preparation for events to performing in existing competitions.

With the complete shutdown of all sporting activities many athletes are faced with a void. For those recovering from injuries it is somewhat similar, but for most it is uncharted waters. There are some measures that coaches and athletes need to heed. The uncertainty of when or whether events will resume is most daunting. It affects both the physical and mental well-being of athletes. I have tried to highlight some of these and how to approach them.

Physical considerations

One of the critical issues is fitness. For those in the middle of competitions, it is about maintaining fitness.

For those preparing for upcoming events, it is how to put off peaking. Whatever the situation, the athlete cannot afford to decondition. The body is very unforgiving, and complete inactivity will lead to complete deconditioning.

For those in the middle of competition, attention needs to be paid to all parts of fitness — strength, flexibility, aerobic and anaerobic fitness, cardiovascular endurance, agility and sport-specific drills. Equally important is body composition. Attention needs to be paid to all of these; yet it is probably ill-advised to go to public gyms etc. A lot can be done in open grounds and in less-crowded areas. However, if one must go to the gym, proper personal hygiene and sanitisation of equipment and environment must be practised.

Many of the exercises can be incorporated into little games or cross-training.For example, going to the beach and swimming is reasonably safe once the area is not crowded [and you can swim]. But aspects like flexibility, endurance, and even agility can be addressed all in one. You may be surprised how difficult these are compared to your normal sport.

Gym exercises like weightlifting, leg extensions, curls, etc, can be replaced by home exercises utilising body weight — push-ups, seated squats, abdominal crunches, etc. The use of free weight on the ankles to do leg extensions and leg curls while seated on a table can substitute for some gym equipment.

Equally important is maintaining sport-specific skills — spot throws to a batsman, bowling against a wall, shooting a football against a wall, shooting netballs or basketballs into a ring, hitting a ball with a racquet against a wall, etc, are all ways of maintaining hand-eye coordination and rhythm.

For those preparing for an event, such as a large athletic meet, the preparation phase of training is probably already over, along with the heavy training (especially for high school athletes). The training cycle would be approaching skill-based and explosive phases.

These may have to be put on hold, with attempts to just maintain baseline fitness, knowing that you can step up to peak fitness within threefour weeks. For those training for the Olympics and other such meetings [months away] the earlier phases of training may have to be prolonged, as the competitive preparation for races in meets are put off. Remember that all athletes across the world have had to do the same.

Body composition has to be maintained, with keener attention to diet and hydration. The body demands may lessen and eating volumes and habits would have to be modified to account for less activity or energy drain. It is very easy to put on weight if adjustments are not made. Likewise, fluid requirements may reduce if you are not in the sun as much.

Coaches play a critical role at this time, and whereas direct contact may not be prudent, guidance via electronic means, through video calling and so on, is invaluable. The athletes need more guidance at this stage and the demands from coaches are different now. Many coaches may not have faced these new demands and will have to adapt quickly. They will have to set up and monitor individualised training schedules, observe via video shots, and communicate remotely. Using online information and supplying information to athletes will be more important now than ever before.

Now is the time for athletes and coaches to view video footage of themselves or of their competitors, to analyse their techniques, to adopt new techniques. A lot of useful time can be spent at home improving technical aspects of a game or race. Coaches once again can guide their charges.

Whereas large groups are being discouraged, if it is absolutely necessary, players can make small groups in open fields to interact and work on skills. However, attention to personal hygiene is paramount; minimise contact if possible, wash hands with soap and water on leaving the site and on reaching home. Changing from clothes played in, into “home clothes” on arrival has been employed by many worldwide.

Mental considerations

While ensuring physical fitness, there is a major mental aspect to the predicament. Arousal may be at a peak for those in competition, and anticipation peaked in those with impending competitions. Both of these need to be reduced. Relaxation techniques to take the mind off the sport have to be employed, and very often this needs the intervention of the coach, sports psychologist, or even family and friends. To “take the mind” off the sport does not mean a state of stupor. One still needs to think of the sport, of strategy, of approach. But if they remain as “switched on” as they were last week, it may lead to mental fatigue. It is probably best allocating fixed periods of time in a day to thinking about sport, and also fixed periods of taking your mind off of it. For example, one may force oneself to watch a movie, or talk to a friend or family [even by phone] as a matter of routine. Here is a good time to catch up on sleep, or to play other games (like dominoes, video games, etc) within your homes or online, for entertainment and not for competition.

But this period can also be useful to develop skills that will assist in sports when they do resume. Use of imagery occurs when one replays set aspects of their sport (shooting for a netballer, starting out of the blocks for a sprinter, etc) and breaks down each aspect in their mind. They replay it in slow motion. Studies have shown that in doing so the same areas of the brain are activated as when doing the actual activity itself, and that improves performance. This can be done individually, or coaches can do it as a group session (with everyone connected by phone).

Here is an opportunity to think about and improve the mental side of sport that is often neglected.

Many athletes are concerned about their future — whether they will get selected for the next season, or get a sports scholarship. Remember, we all accept that this is not an ideal situation. However, it is being faced by all athletes the world over. Just as an athlete is eyeing a sports scholarship, universities are eyeing athletes for the next season. So, mechanisms will be found using your existing performance on record, or looking at previous performances. We all have to make the best of the current situation, and worrying or deconditioning is not the best option.

Editor's Note: Dr Akshai Mansingh is dean, Faculty of Sport at The University of the West Indies