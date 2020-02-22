This is for you!

Kebra Simpson (left) of New Providence Primary School examines a pair of football shoes and other gear presented to the school's Physical Education Department by United States of America Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia (second left) on behalf of American student Julie Passarell last week.

The gear was acquired as part of her school's community project. Looking on are Olga Robinson (partly hidden by Ambassador Tapia), principal, and Darren Virtue, chairman of the school's board.