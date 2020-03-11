Thomas late stunner denies Arnett full points against Waterhouse

A stoppage time super strike from super-sub Denardo Thomas ensured that Waterhousse FC returned to the summit of the Red Stripe Premier League, while denting Arnett Gardens' hopes of a place in the top six following a 1-1 draw at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Monday night.

The hosts appeared to be heading to a vital win after Kemal Malcolm had given them a first-half lead, before substitute Thomas grabbed a share of the spoils for his team just after the clock had ticked past 90 minutes.

Both teams needed a win for different reasons, which set the stage for a great Monday night game.

Having slipped out of the top six ahead of the start of the game, Arnett Gardens were desperate for the three points that would have propelled them back into a play-off spot, while Waterhouse were hoping to open up a gap on Mount Pleasant who had lost to Cavalier on Sunday.

The game began at a lively pace in front of a large crowd as both teams went at it without really testing the goalkeepers.

Kemal Malcom was left cursing his luck when his shot from close range hit the left post and rebounded into play Moments later it was a different story.

Ronaldo Wright fired a long-ranger from the left back position deep inside his own half to an alert Malcolm, who controlled brilliantly with his right foot before sweeping the ball past Akeem Chambers with his left in the 24th minute.

Shortly after the Arnett goal, Waterhouse had a chance to equalise when Kenroy Howell turned his marker and fired the ball across the face of the goal.

Arnett's Paul Wilson picked out Fabian Reid with a brilliant pass inside the Waterhouse box, but the striker headed straight to Chambers who showed a safe pair of hands.

Arnett had a loud appeal for a penalty waved away by Referee Oshane Nation when Chambers seemed to have brought down Damari Deacon inside the box, just before the half-time break.

The second half was all about Waterhouse. The visitors took complete control of the game, barely giving the hosts a sniff in the second 45 minutes.

Stephen Williams was introduced for Andre Fletcher in the 59th minute, and his impact was immediate as he ran the channels to help create more openings for his team.

Williams provided a knockdown for Howell after a long diagonal pass from Shawn Lawes, but the snap shot struck Rodrigues in the face and went behind for a corner kick.

Waterhouse captain Keithy Simpson should have drawn his team level after a melee in the Arnett Gardens box he toe-poked over the crossbar.

Just 20 minutes after his introduction to the game, Williams was leaving the field in the 79th minute after clashing with former teammate Oshane Roberts as both players were ejected for violent conduct.

Lamard Neil had a chance for Arnett late in the game, but his shot went inches over the crossbar. When Rodrigues punched away a Tremaine Stewart cross to safety, shortly after a corner kick had been cleared, it appeared the danger had been averted by the hosts.

However, the last word would go to the substitute Thomas who received a pass about 25 yards out and rifled the ball into the roof of the net with the outside of the right boot.

The ball swerved as it flew past the diving Rodrigues, giving the goalkeeper no chance at saving the shot. With the results, Waterhouse moved up to 54 points, one more than second-place Mount Pleasant who they play next Monday.

Arnett Gardens moved up to 42 points, one behind fifth-place Dunbeholden FC and sixthplace Tivoli Gardens FC, but remain in seventh place with four matches to go in the regular season.

Teams: Arnett Gardens – Chadeem Rodrigues, Oshane Roberts, Ramone McGregor, Tamar Edwards, Fabian Reid, Jamar Martin, Damari Deacon (Jahwani Hinds 84th), Rickardo Oldham, Ronaldo Wright, Paul Wilson (Renaldo Cephas 63rd)

Subs not used: Damion Hyatt, Romeo Guthrie, Lamard Neil, Javoni Simms, Steve Clarke,

Booked: Wilson (34th), Malcolm (40th), Edwards (62nd), Roberts (77th & 79th — ejected)

Waterhouse FC – Akeem Chambers, Kymani Campbell, Andre Moulton (Denardo Thomas 71st), Shawn Lawes, Keithy Simpson, Nicholy Finlayson, Kenroy Howell, Andre Fletcher (Stephen Williams 59th), Denilson Simpson (Rafeik Thomas 84th), Tremaine Stewart, Colorado Murray

Subs not used: Joel Johnson, Carlos Wright, Demar James, Mark Miller, Denardo Thomas, Rafiek Thomas

Booked: Murray (38th), Stewart (48th), Lawes (58th), Williams (79th — ejected), Finlayson (86th)

Referee: Oshane Nation Assistant referees: Princess Brown-Muir, Melvin Reid Fourth official: Deron Davy Match Commissioner: Anthony Gibbs — Dwayne Richards