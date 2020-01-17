Three-year-olds to provide some Classic answers

All eyes will be on the threeyear- olds as they prepare for the upcoming Classic season. Seven runners will contest the Restricted Allowance event going seven furlongs (1,400m) at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

It should be a highly contested event as nearly the entire field is in with a chance of winning the majority share of the $900,000 purse on offer. Below is an analysis of each runner.

ZABRATONE: (3-y-o ch c – Sensational Slam - Jadore) – Has not done much in his two starts to date and can be safely bypassed here. Zebratone is probably making up numbers for his stablemates.

MONEY MONSTER: (3-y-o b c – Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Finished third behind the impressive Wow Wow and Tomohawk in the Supreme Ventures Limitedsponsored Jamaica Two- Year-Old Stakes over one mile (1,600m) on December 26, 2019. Money Monster faces Tomohawk again and, with less journey to travel, is expected to fight out the finish. The reduced trip favours Money Monster over Tomohawk, with the latter having the weight advantage.

MAHOGANY: (3-y-o ch g – Sensational Slam – Mete- Orite) – Won impressively on last when releasing the maiden tag on December 26, 2019.Then Mahogany made all the running in a five-and-a-half event, achieving victory by all of 13 lengths in a rather fast clocking of 1:04.3. Based on that performance, Mahogany should not be bothered by the extended journey and could make it win number two on the trot. This race is an apparent attempt by trainer Ian Persard to test his gelding over a longer trip as they prepare for the Classic season.

EROY: (3-y-o b c – Khozan – Golden Bucket) – The only foreigner in the line-up, Eroy has the potential to figure here and, if ridden patiently, could be fighting for the top spot.

ANOTHER PROSECUTOR: (3-y-o ch f – Silent Valor – Laws of the Cat) – Finished 3 ½ lengths in third place behind She's A Hit and Suasion over five furlongs (1,000m) round on January 4. This is a quick turnaround for Another Prosecutor and has a lot more to do.

TOMOHAWK: (3-y-o b c – Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Came from nowhere to get second place behind Wow Wow on last. Travelling a furlong shorter now, Tomohawk is going to need more real estate to be fully effective.

NIPSTER: (3-y-o b g – Casual Trick – Nippit) – A capable sort who has not been at his best in his recent races. Trainer Richard Azan has now put on the blinkers, and a better effort is expected from Nipster.

— RUDDY ALLEN