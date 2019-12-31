Titans coach Thomas aims to rein in leaders Panthers

CENTRAL Titans Head Coach Milton Thomas says his team is confident of reeling in leaders Northern Panthers and capturing a third-straight two-day Super League cricket title. After six rounds, the Titans are second in the six-team tournament with 15 points from six matches, four behind the Panthers.

“We have every confidence we can [catch the Panthers]. The players know what has to be done and they are prepared to work hard to achieve that,” Thomas told the Jamaica Observer.

“I believe we can do it; we are yet to play our full-strength team. Hopefully we can do so from here on in,” he said.

The Titans are the only winners of the franchise-based league since it was introduced by the Jamaica Cricket Association two seasons ago. The head coach said a landmark third title would be extra special.

“When a team wins three in a row it’s one of the biggest achievements. It’s like achieving a hat trick as a bowler or as a footballer — I just hope we can do it.”

Western Warriors are third in the competition with 11 points, followed by Eastern Eagles (10), Combined Universities and Colleges (eight) and Southern Seals (seven).

The top team, after the completion of 10 rounds of matches, will lift the Super League crown.

Despite trailing, Thomas argued that the reigning two-time champions are having a “good” campaign, but noted they have had to contend with improved opponents this year.

“The season has been good for us, but I believe the other teams are playing better than previous years,” the Titans coach said.

“The competition seems to be better this year because teams are playing much better. I think in previous years some teams weren’t necessarily playing as a team, but more individually because of the [possibility of national selection] associated with it. This year, they are buying into the team [effort] more. We, the Titans, always thought of a balanced approach,” he added.

Thomas, who has previously served the Titans as team manager, conceded that complacency was behind them losing first-innings honours in the pivotal, drawn sixthround game against the visiting Panthers two weeks ago.

“We are just as good or better [than we were last season]. We just got complacent in our game against Northern Panthers and then we panicked. But I do believe we are still the good team we always were.

I must admit, though, that Northern are playing excellent cricket,” he told the Observer.

After breaking for the holidays, the Super League is to resume on January 4 with a full slate of rescheduled fourthround matches.

The Titans are set to host the Warriors at Chedwin Park in St Catherine, while the Panthers welcome the Eagles to Port Rhoades Sports Complex in St Ann, and the university team entertains the Seals at Mona Bowl in St Andrew.

In eighth-round action, the visiting Panthers are slated to face the Eagles at Nelson Oval in Kingston, while the Warriors host the Titans at Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium and the Seals welcome the university team to French Park in Manchester.

— Sanjay Myers