Tomohawk in the spotlight ahead of Classic series

After riding on the coat-tails of Wow Wow in most of his races to date, Tomohawk now has the opportunity to establish himself as a possible contender for the upcoming Classic series of races when he takes on rivals in a Restricted Allowance event going over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) at Caymanas Park today.

Tomohawk released the maiden tag on the first time of asking in the Front Runner Dash over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course, beating rivals by 8 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:02.0.

Since then, the Wayne DaCosta trainee has faced Wow Wow five out of his subsequent six starts, finishing in second place three times and third once to the 2019 champion two-year-old.

On his last outing on January 18, 2020 Tomohawk was beaten into second position by another talented runner in Mahogany over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m). Based on these efforts, it should be a walk in the Park for Tomohawk here.

This is the perfect opportunity for Tomohawk (Natural Selection–Preach Preacher), who is a full-brother to Drummer Boy, to show what he is made of during a race his breeding suggests he will do well at.

If Tomohawk is to have a chance at being a factor in the upcoming Classics, he has to win today and win impressively – he must. Of the other six runners in the line-up, Tomohawk's stable companion My Time Now, Eroy from the stables of Richard Azan, and the Steven Toddtrained Suasion should complete the frame here.

My Time Now's last three runs have given no evidence that he is worthy of any consideration for future engagements, but is rather bred to get a distance of ground; however, with no competittor around to contend with for second place, he might just win the battle.

Eroy has been somewhat of a consistent sort and, racing against a mediocre set of rivals he could find the opportunity to make a case for himself.

Suasion goes longer than five and a half furlongs for the first time in her four-race career. It is now a wait-andsee situation as to whether Suasion can manage at this distance, but she has the class to do so here.

The race kicks off the eight-race programme at 1:30 pm.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Tomohawk/My Time Now/

Eroy

Race 2) Shesaysyes/Vodka/Lambana

Race 3) Salah/Coralando/Leekout

Race 4) Gimmipalinka/Casual Charm/

Lady Rattapur

Race 5) Jamaican Citizen/Princess

Kavel/Shauna Cruise

Race 6) Traditional Storm/Sure Step/

Parajet

Race 7) Versatile Vision/Big Big

Daddy/DenDen

Race 8) Thepowersthatbe/Awesome

Glitter/Free Addi