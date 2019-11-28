Toona Ciliata romp highlights Nelson's five winners

Three-time champion jockey Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson was once again the toast at Caymanas Park as the bustling rider booted home his second five winners for the month on the 11-race programme yesterday.

Nelson, who had ridden five winners on November 8, was in sparkling form, a day highlighted by an electrifying run by Toona Ciliata in the $1.15-million Nigel B Nunes Memorial Cup feature over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

The improving three-year-old chestnut gelding picked up the lead approaching the five-furlong (1000m) point and then began to extend the lead at the five-16th pole in what looked from that point to be a walk in the Park for Toona Cilita.

Toona Ciliata, under the hand ride in end, cruised home to win by 4 ¾ lengths in a blistering time of 1:53.3 with splits of 26.2 x 50.3 x 1:14.3 x 1:39.2.

Toona Ciliata (Soul Warrior– Red Gold) is bred by Wilbert Bagwandeen, who is also a part-owner along with Stephan Narinesingh and Ajax Bjorn and is trained by Anthony Nunes.

Nunes was winning this race for the eighth time and second in a row after his late charge Bigdaddykool captured the Open Allowance event last year.

Nelson's other winners were A She Soup in the fourth race for trainer Rowan Mathie, Royal Vibes in the fifth race for trainer Ryan Darby, Rohan Kabir in the sixth race for Nunes and Okahumpka in the seventh race for trainer Errol Pottinger.

Nelson's best day in the saddle was on November 17, 2013, when he rode six winners from eight rides.

“It is a good feeling to win five races in one day. All the horses run for me today and I can't complain and I thank the connections of the horses for the rides,” Nelson said.

Nelson's other rides on the day Kiss of Love in the first race came home in second place, while Suasion came home third in the ninth race.

Nunes closed out a three-timer on the day after Sir Frederick (Anthony Allen) won the 11th and final event over four furlongs (800m) straight.

Racing continues on Saturday when the two-year-olds take centre in the Pick-3 Super Challenge Trophy going over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

— Ruddy Allen