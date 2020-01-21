Upsetter blows in

On a calm and sunny day at the Caymanas Park racetrack on Saturday (January 18), a destructive storm suddenly blew in to shatter most of the exotic wagers offered on the day.

After four races of nine were completed, things were progressing in regular order. Devine Lexie won at 2-1, as did Miss In Kiss in the second, then first-timer Double Crown made it a procession in the third as the 3-5 odds-on favourite. Another odds-on favourite, Sir Puddington was an easy winner of the fourth at 3-5.

The favourites were coming home, and money was churning through the tote. Then out of nowhere Twilight Storm, ridden by apprentice Kawise Gentle, a recent graduate from the Jamaica Racing Commission's jockeys' training school, won the fifth and sent shock waves through racegoers at the track and the many off-track betting parlours across Jamaica.

Twilight Storm won the seven-furlong claiming event to not only give Gentle his first-ever winner, but the Carl Anderson-owned-bred, andtrained bay gelding won at unthinkable starting odds of 178-1.

Cruise Lava Cruise was second (2-1), with Smashing One taking the third slot at odds of over 99-1. It should be noted that the tote board at Caymanas Park is limited to two figures for each horse, thus making 99 the limit.

When the dividends were announced, Twilight Storm paid a whopping $8,982 for a $50-win ticket and $2,173 to place. Cruise Lava Cruise came in at $86 to place, and Smashing One paid $1,311, also to place.

The exacta with Twilight Storm on top of Cruise Lava Cruise returned $92,011, while, as expected, there was a carryover in the Hi-5. The Supreme Racing Guide understands that a total of 150 tickets were purchased in the win pool on Twilight Storm.

That amounts to $7,500 in a win pool, which totalled $1,936,761. At the end of the race day a broader picture emerged, and the real effects of the 'Twilight Storm', were made as clear as day.

The popular Twilight 6 exotic wager was not caught and now carries a significant carry- over of $1,882,806.90 going to the next race day, which is Saturday, January 25.

The Pick-9, another popular bet among punters, now stands with a carry-over of $2,311,665.20. It is going to be interesting when Saturday racing commences.