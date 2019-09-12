Uncle Frank upsets to take St Cecelia Cup
Despite a three-timer by trainer Patrick Lynch, it was the Wayne DaCosta conditioned Uncle Frank who stole the spotlight on the 11-race card after an inspiring victory in the 6th running of the $1.15-million Saint Cecelia Cup feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.
After back-to-back Caribbean Sprint Championship winner Chace The Great bolted and was scratched before the start of the Open Allowance event over 6 1/2 furlongs (1,300m), the door opened for runners and Uncle Frank, under Phillip Parchment answered the call and came with a strong run in deep stretch to beat Zephyr by 1 1/2 lengths.
Stable companions Exhilarate (Linton Steadman) and I Am Di One (Anthony Thomas) hooked up on the front end, vying for the lead, setting blistering splits of 22.2, 45.3 and 1:11.3 which then took its toll in the last furlong.
Uncle Frank and Zephyr (Christopher Mamdeen) pounced to go by the leaders with Uncle Frank pushing on to win. Exhilarate held for third place ahead of I Am Di One. The final time was 1:19.1.
Lynch's winners were Talented Tony K (Daniel Satchell) in the third race over 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight; Money Marshall (Delroy Beharie) in the fifth race over 6 furlongs (1,200m) and She's Irie (Daniel Satchell) in the seventh race over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m).
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy