Uncle Frank upsets to take St Cecelia Cup

Despite a three-timer by trainer Patrick Lynch, it was the Wayne DaCosta conditioned Uncle Frank who stole the spotlight on the 11-race card after an inspiring victory in the 6th running of the $1.15-million Saint Cecelia Cup feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.



After back-to-back Caribbean Sprint Championship winner Chace The Great bolted and was scratched before the start of the Open Allowance event over 6 1/2 furlongs (1,300m), the door opened for runners and Uncle Frank, under Phillip Parchment answered the call and came with a strong run in deep stretch to beat Zephyr by 1 1/2 lengths.



Stable companions Exhilarate (Linton Steadman) and I Am Di One (Anthony Thomas) hooked up on the front end, vying for the lead, setting blistering splits of 22.2, 45.3 and 1:11.3 which then took its toll in the last furlong.



Uncle Frank and Zephyr (Christopher Mamdeen) pounced to go by the leaders with Uncle Frank pushing on to win. Exhilarate held for third place ahead of I Am Di One. The final time was 1:19.1.



Lynch's winners were Talented Tony K (Daniel Satchell) in the third race over 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight; Money Marshall (Delroy Beharie) in the fifth race over 6 furlongs (1,200m) and She's Irie (Daniel Satchell) in the seventh race over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m).