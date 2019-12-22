WATA/Ironade Football Under Lights final on today
The WATA/Ironade Football Under Lights final is set for today at the Braes River Community Centre in St Elizabeth.
The16-team competition will see Gilnock taking on the high-riding Dunkely Town at 10:00 pm. Dunkley Town are the champions of the summer version of the competition.
The six-a-side final will be a 50-minute match (25 minutes for each half), and if the winner is not determined at regulation time, the teams will play an additional five minutes and then proceed to penalties if required.
Curtain-raisers to the final are: Georges Valley face Bogue, the Braes River derby between E3 and Braes River Invitational and a Basil Waite Masters match.
Those games will be 20 minutes each. At the end of the final, the champions will walk away with $100,000, runners-up will take home $50,000, while third-place will pocket $35,000.
The football matches will be preceded by a Christmas treat for the children of the North East St Elizabeth Constituency for which Basil Waite has responsibility.
According to Waite, the People's National Party's caretaker for the constituency, the aim of the competition is to foster good relations among the communities in the parish and provide an event that the whole family can attend and enjoy.
Waite has been spearing the competition for the past two years, which is run in two parts each year — a summer version and a Christmas version.
