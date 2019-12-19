Western Warriors snatch first-innings honours from Seals

WESTERN Warriors kept in touch with the leaders after snatching first-innings honours from Southern Seals in the drawn sixth-round Jamaica Cricket Association two-day Super League match last weekend at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

The three points gained lifted the third-placed Warriors to 11 points, only two points behind leaders Northern Panthers. The Seals, who are in last place, picked up a point to move to four points.

Batting first, the Seals were bowled out for 180 with the Warriors' bowler Paul Harrison grabbing 6-46. In reply, the Warriors, guided by Dennis McGarvey's 51, reached 207 all out. Oshane Walters took 6-56 for the Seals.

In their second innings, the Seals were 76-1 before play ended. Scores: Seals 180 (59.3 overs) & 76-1 (15 overs); Warriors 207 (63.4 overs). In the encounter at Mona Bowl, the visitors Eastern Eagles narrowly claimed first-innings points against Combined Universities and Colleges (CUC).

The fourth-placed Eagles climbed to nine points, while CUC are fifth with seven points. The Eagles took first strike and were tumbled over for 132 as CUC's Warren Campbell grabbed 5-72.

In response, the university team was routed for 128. Batting a second time, the Eagles, thanks to half-century knocks from Leroy Lugg (83) and Richard Allen (51), gave a better account of themselves to close on 241-5.

Scores: Eagles 132 (41.4 overs) & 241-5 (66 overs); CUC 128 (49.1 overs).

The intriguing top-of-thetable clash between visitors Northern Panthers and reigning two-time champions Central Titans at Chedwin Park also ended in the draw, though the former left the happier of the two teams after securing first innings honours.

The three points earned carried the Panthers (13 points) past previous leaders Titans, who fell to second with 12 points. The Panthers made 322 thanks to centuries from lefthanders Alwyn Williams (111) and Hanchard Hamilton (101).

The Titans spinner Peat Salmon snared 7-73. The Titans were powered by Kennar Lewis' 170, but were dramatically dismissed for 308. Oraine Williams supported with 84.

Off break bowler Kemar Allen grabbed 6-77 for the Panthers, while left-arm finger spinner Christopher Lamont ended with 4-42. Scores: Panthers 322 (109.4 overs); Titans 308 (51.4 overs).

—Sanjay Myers