Whoshotthesheriff to answer all questions today

After three noticeable runs on local soil, three-year-old American-bred bay filly Whoshotthesheriff should now come into her own and brush aside rivals in the $900,000 three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 event at Caymanas Park today.
Whoshotthesheriff made her debut on January 26 of this year and came home second behind the ultra-talented Race Car by a length and a half over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) in a time of 1:06.0 minutes.
The Wayne DaCosta trainee was then installed as the 3-5 favourite on her next outing on February 15 over the straight course (1,000m) and finished second by two lengths behind stable companion Eagle One in a quick 59.1 seconds.
Whoshotthesheriff was expected to release the maiden tag on the third attempt on July 11 when venturing again over the five-straight course. The Posse – Sky Lassie offspring came home in fourth place by a length and three-parts, beaten by stable companion Loose Ball in a time of 1:00.2 minutes for the distance.
Based on those three efforts, Whoshotthesheriff, who has been doing well on the exercise track in the mornings, is poised for victory here. Former champion jockey Anthony Thomas, who rode on the last occasion, has secured the ride in what should be an easy win.
The race will run over five furlongs on the round course and has a post time of 6:00 pm as the final event on the nine-race programme. First race is at 1:00 pm.
Horses of interest who should be competitive and battle for minor placings are Glock, Weekend Jazz, K.D. Rocket and Silent Seeker.
Glock caught the eye when coming home strongly to finish fourth in the 1000 Guineas over one mile (1,600m). She may find five furlongs a tad short but can use her recent form to be close when the finishing post arrives.
The consistent Weekend Jazz was second to Laban on last, going five-and-a-half furlongs in a race completed in a decent 1:06.2 minutes. Weekend Jazz has speed and if left unattended on the front line could make things uncomfortable for the favourite.
KD Rocket contested the 1000 Guineas on July 25, finishing in 11th position and should now enjoy the reduction in distance and could find a place on the board among her peers.
Silent Seeker finished in fourth place in the same race won by Laban, and should continue to earn for her connections.
An interesting, yet tricky runner in the race is another American-bred, Capital Effort, trained by Gary Crawford. He will be ridden by leading rider Dane Nelson, which could be a sign of stable confidence. However, he has not really impressed in the mornings but the presence of the former three-time and current leading jockey says a lot about his chances here.
Ones to watch:
Race 1) Mamacita/Smokey Topaz/Balazo
Race 2) Baltusrol/Mr Universe/Cryptocurrency
Race 3) Deep Blue Sea/Purple Wayne/Reggae Gone Grammy
Race 4) Nuclear Dan Dada/Golden Destiny/Storm Born
Race 5) Golden Emperor/Whatever/Quora
Race 6) Sure Cote/Lady Carmen/Princess Statistic
Race 7) City Counsel/Coppertone/Dodge This Link
Race 8) Baby Star/Jensuneera Steel/Special Counsel
Race 9) Whoshotthesheriff/Weekend Jazz/Capital Effort
