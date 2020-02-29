William Knibbs dedicates SMS Golf Classic win to late friend

William Knibbs kept his nerves in the face of stiff competition from 15-year-old Rocco Lopez to win the SMS (Scientific & Medical Supplies) Golf Classic by one point on Sunday at Caymanas Golf Club after ending day one with a respectable three-stroke lead.



Knibbs was the only golfer to post an under par score after shooting three under par 69 on day one. Knibbs' scorecard showed six birdies and three bogeys. The next best day-one score was par 72 from Robert Chin.



Day two's shotgun start saw Knibbs paired with Rocco Lopez (74 – 2 over par and 5 strokes behind) and defending champion Sean Morris (75).



Knibbs scored seven over par 79, inclusive of six bogeys, a triple bogey and just two birdies (one on the front nine and one on the back nine) to end the tournament on 148. Lopez posted a solid three over par 75 to close the two days on 149 for second place, while Morris scored 80 to end on 155 and the third spot.



Knibbs dedicated the win to his close friend, who died recently.



“First and foremost, I would like to dedicate this victory to my friend Luke Therrien, he passed away last month — very unfortunate,” he said.



Regarding the tournament, Knibbs, said, “today was tough”.



“I got off to a really good start and I was thinking smooth sailing ahead and I made an unfortunate triple on number six, and then all of a sudden, it became really tough. Luckily, I had a bit of a cushion and then Rocco started making a charge on the back nine, so it's just a big grind. I am just so happy that I was able to hold out for the victory,” said the champion.



Lopez said he did his best against Knibbs, who he regards as a “very good player”.



“Firstly I know William... practices hard, so I just come out here and try to do my best. I shot two over, so I was five back and came in today [Sunday] trying to give may all.

Conditions were harder than yesterday [Saturday] and I almost had him, but he took it on the last hole,” he noted.



Lopez admitted that playing against Knibbs makes him a better player.



“He made me play better because I prefer to chase the lead than to defend the lead, and it encourages me to play better. I just put a little bit of pressure on him, but he still managed to get away with it,” noted Lopez.