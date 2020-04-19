Williams, Morgan to be inducted in NCAA Div II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame

World Championships sprint hurdles gold medallist Danielle Williams, and Dinsdale Morgan, Commonwealth Games champion and World Championships bronze medallist in the 400m hurdles, are to be enshrined in the USTFCCCA National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, it was announced earlier this week.

The Jamaicans are part of a group of six athletes who were tabbed for the honour among the “25th class to be inducted into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame, which inducted its first class 24 years ago in 1996”, a release from the USTFCCCA said.

Williams attended Johnson C Smith University, which had her sister Shermaine (Class of 2018) and Leford Green (Class of 2017), all coached by Lennox Graham, being inducted in the last four years, while Morgan, who attended Pittsburg State, is the third athlete from the school to be given the honour.

Williams, the 2015 World Champion and nine-time NCAA champion with eight individual and one relay title, dominated the collegiate scene with 13 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championships (11 individual, two relay), earned 13 All- America honours, and was named either USTFCCCA National Women's Indoor Track or Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year three times.

And according to her citation, “If there wasn't a mandatory five-year moratorium on induction into the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Track & Field Athlete Hall of Fame, Danielle Williams of Johnson C Smith probably would have been welcomed immediately after she stepped off the track for the last time as a collegian at the 2014 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.”

Williams had one of the greatest two-day periods in NCAA Division II history, scoring 30 ½ points thanks to event titles in the 100m, 200m and 4×100m relay, as well as a runner-up finish in the 100n hurdles.

She has divisional records in the 200m (22.62secs) and 4×100m relay (44.05secs), clocked the second-fastest performance in divisional history in the 100m hurdles (12.89secs), and notched the fifth-fastest performance in the 100m (11.24secs).

Morgan, the former St Elizabeth Technical High School standout, had a massive impact at Pittsburg State just two years after transferring from Kansas City Community College, earning a pair of All-America honours in 1995 with top five finishes both indoors (400m) and outdoors (400m hurdles).

He was runner-up in the indoor 400m and then won the 400m hurdles title as a senior, also capturing seven MIAA Conference titles in two years.

He completed the 400m and 400m hurdles double twice outdoors and won two 400m indoors titles, in addition to winning the indoor 200m in 1996.