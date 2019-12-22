Windies rookie Shepherd takes top GCB honour

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – Speedster Romario Shepherd has been named Guyana's male Cricketer of the Year, capping an outstanding 2019 which saw him impress in all formats and force his way into West Indies colours.

In the Guyana Cricket Board event staged at the Georgetown Cricket Club earlier in the week, the 25-yearold beat out challenges from the West Indies pair of Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul to land the top prize.

Shepherd also picked up the award for Most Improved Male Cricketer of the Year, further reinforcing the credentials which made him one of the standout bowlers in the West Indies domestic season.

He was the leading fast bowler during the first-class campaign, snaring 37 wickets at an average of 20 to help Guyana Jaguars claim their fifth straight title.

Shepherd also made an impact during the Caribbean Premier League, finishing as the joint-leading wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors with 13 scalps as the franchise played unbeaten to reach the final before losing to Barbados Tridents.

He was subsequently selected for the West Indies series against Afghanistan in India, playing all three One-Day Internationals and taking three wickets.

Meanwhile, West Indies batsman Shemaine Campbelle who claimed the corresponding top female honour for Cricketer of the Year, edging out fellow international teammates Sheneta Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi.

Barbadian Raymon Reifer was adjudged senior Regional Cricketer of the Year, rewarded for his exploits with the ball and bat throughout the season. He averaged 30 with two half-centuries in six first-class matches while claiming 26 wickets with his left-arm seam.

During the recent Super50 domestic one-day cup, he scored 172 runs and took 10 wickets. Refier also proved key to Tridents' successful T20 campaign, picking up 14 wickets.

ICC Under-19 World Cup-bound left-arm spinner, Ashmead Nedd, was adjudged junior Cricketer of the Year following a season which saw him shine in the Regional Under-19 Championship and also play a key role in West Indies Emerging Players' capture of the Super50 Cup.