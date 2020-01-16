Windies batsman Anderson blasts ton to flatten Scotland in U-19 warm-up

PRETORIA, South Africa (CMC) — Kevlon Anderson's stunning unbeaten hundred handed West Indies Under-19s precious momentum ahead of their ICC Under-19 World Cup opener against Australia on Saturday, as they crushed minnows Scotland by 126 runs in their final official warm-up here yesterday.

Choosing to bat first, the Caribbean side piled up 322 for six with Anderson top-scoring with 101 not out from just 72 balls, while Captain Kimani Melius stroked 67 from 78 balls and Leonardo Julien, 65 from 72 deliveries.



In reply, seamer Joshua James claimed three for 22, but it was the slow-bowling trio of off-spinners Avinash Mahabirsingh (2-21) and Matthew Patrick (2-39), along with left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd (2-39), who really did the damage with two wickets each.



Number five Uzzair Shah top-scored with 49 while Ben Davidson (34) and Jasper Davidson (32) chipped in, but Scotland Under-19s could only muster 196 all out off 48 overs.



West Indies were given a fluent start when Melius posted a run-a-ball 30 for the first wicket Kirk McKenzie (16), but it was the ensuing second-wicket stand between Melius and Julien which provided the platform for the late assault.



Melius struck five fours and two sixes and the left-handed Julien, half-dozen fours and three sixes in adding 127 for the second wicket.



Unfortunately, they perished in successive overs and when Patrick followed without scoring, the Windies were stumbling at 167 for four in the 30th over, having lost three wickets for 10 runs.



Entered Anderson to transform the innings in a knock that contained five fours and three sixes. He dominated a 90-run, fifth wicket partnership with Daniel Beckford (27) before adding a further 46 off 23 deliveries in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand with Matthew Forde (20 not out).



Scotland then endured a slow start to their run chase Ben Davidson and Angus Guy (17) posting 32 off 50 deliveries for the first wicket. When two wickets fell for 17 runs, the Davidsons added 39 for the third before Jasper Davidson put on another 41 for the fourth wicket with Shah.



Jasper Davidson faced 57 balls and struck four fours, but his dismissal triggered a slide and led to three wickets falling for 19 runs.



Shah, who counted five fours off 69 balls, posted 39 for the seventh wicket with Kess Sajjad (19) but by then the match was all but over.