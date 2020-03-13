Windies selector says all available players will be considered for T20 squad
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Despite a suggestion that veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle is no longer needed for T20s, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Selector Roger Harper has made it clear that any available player will have a chance to be chosen for the regional side for the upcoming World Cup.
He stated that position on Tuesday night, days after former Barbados and West Indies opening batsman Philo Wallace said there was enough depth in the team for it to move forward without 40-year-old Gayle.
The Jamaican cricketer – still one of the most successful batsmen in the format with two centuries, an average of 32.54, and a strike rate of 142.84 for the West Indies – has ambitions of representing the regional side as they defend their T20 World Cup title in Australia.
“I think all available players are part of our plan at this point,” Harper said Tuesday night on the Mason & Guest radio show in Barbados when asked about Wallace's comments.
“At this point we're still trying to find out what's our best combination, the best composition of the team…and seeking opportunities to determine that. But come …the last month or so prior to the World Cup, we'll have to try to really narrow that down so the players can all get used to playing together, and understand how each other performs in different situations, and each person understands what their roles are and how to go about it. But at this point everyone that's available will be considered.”
Harper added that between now and the time the squad is chosen for the World Cup, players have the opportunity to prove themselves worthy of being selected.
“Certainly, there are lots of opportunities around and there are lots of competitions around, not just representing the West Indies but there are opportunities around where guys can showcase their skill and what they're capable of and the form they're in,” said the former West Indies spinner and coach.
The 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the seventh edition of the tournament, is scheduled to run from October 18 to November 15.
