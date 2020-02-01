Youngster Goldsmith one of three meets on today
The 23rd staging of the Youngster Goldsmith Athletics Classics is one of three meets on today along with the Eastern Invitational and the JAAA/Puma Development meet.
The Youngster Goldsmith meet, named in honour of the school's former weights trainer and physical education teacher, William “Youngster” Goldsmith, will be held at National Stadium.
The JAAA Development meet will be held at Jamalco Sports Club in Clarendon, and the Eastern Invitational will be at Paul Bogle High School in St Thomas.
The top schools will be present and once again spectators will get the chance to observe the teams as they continue their preparation for the big Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in March.
Raffick Shaw, meet organiser of the Youngster Goldsmith Athletics Classics, said, “all guns will be blazing”.
“We are happy with the numbers of around 1,800 and you will get competition. It will be hot, based on how it is structured, as the top athletes cannot avoid clashing,” said Shaw.
All the top schools are out in their numbers and this being a meet organised by the defending Boys' champs victors Kingston College, they are expected to show their strength once again as they have been doing all season.
Both Calabar High and Jamaica College have registered over 100 athletes, setting the stage for some epic battles throughout.
For the girls' section, defending champions Edwin Allen are expected to be out in full force and that includes Kevona Davis, who opened her season last week with an unbelievably easy 22.86 seconds for 200m on grass. The Clayton twins, Tia and Tina are scheduled to perform as well.
Of note, top girls' school Hydel will be missing, but St Jago, Wolmer's, and Immaculate will be there.
The meet begins at 8:00 am with the 400m hurdles heats, followed by the 2000m steeple chase open for boys and girls. There will also be heats and finals in the sprint hurdles, with the preliminaries set to start at 9:00 am and the finals slated for five hours later.
The hot 100m will be the penultimate event of the day with the 400m hurdles finals closing the event.
Admission to the Grandstand only is $700 for adults and $400 for children.
— Howard Walker
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy