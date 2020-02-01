Youngster Goldsmith one of three meets on today

The 23rd staging of the Youngster Goldsmith Athletics Classics is one of three meets on today along with the Eastern Invitational and the JAAA/Puma Development meet.

The Youngster Goldsmith meet, named in honour of the school's former weights trainer and physical education teacher, William “Youngster” Goldsmith, will be held at National Stadium.



The JAAA Development meet will be held at Jamalco Sports Club in Clarendon, and the Eastern Invitational will be at Paul Bogle High School in St Thomas.



The top schools will be present and once again spectators will get the chance to observe the teams as they continue their preparation for the big Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in March.



Raffick Shaw, meet organiser of the Youngster Goldsmith Athletics Classics, said, “all guns will be blazing”.

“We are happy with the numbers of around 1,800 and you will get competition. It will be hot, based on how it is structured, as the top athletes cannot avoid clashing,” said Shaw.



All the top schools are out in their numbers and this being a meet organised by the defending Boys' champs victors Kingston College, they are expected to show their strength once again as they have been doing all season.



Both Calabar High and Jamaica College have registered over 100 athletes, setting the stage for some epic battles throughout.



For the girls' section, defending champions Edwin Allen are expected to be out in full force and that includes Kevona Davis, who opened her season last week with an unbelievably easy 22.86 seconds for 200m on grass. The Clayton twins, Tia and Tina are scheduled to perform as well.



Of note, top girls' school Hydel will be missing, but St Jago, Wolmer's, and Immaculate will be there.





The meet begins at 8:00 am with the 400m hurdles heats, followed by the 2000m steeple chase open for boys and girls. There will also be heats and finals in the sprint hurdles, with the preliminaries set to start at 9:00 am and the finals slated for five hours later.



The hot 100m will be the penultimate event of the day with the 400m hurdles finals closing the event.



Admission to the Grandstand only is $700 for adults and $400 for children.



— Howard Walker