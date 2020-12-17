PHOTO: Good shot!

President of the Jamaica Rifle Association Major (Retired) D John Nelson (left) congratulates winners of the three divisions from the December 11 and 12 popular

Christmas Charity Hamper Pistol Competition held in Kingston. Shooters enjoyed eight ranges of exciting opportunities to test their skills under international shooting

conditions. The top shooters who emerged in each division were (from second left) Darin Richards, Production; David McMorris, Open; Anthony Johnson, Production

Senior; and Ryan Bramwell, Limited. The club will donate proceeds from the event to the Golden Age home in Franklyn Town. (Photo: Aston Spaulding)

