PHOTO: Reward for Performance

With a haul of 26 trophies and 14 medals among them, the top performers in the 2020 Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) Full Bore team members are (from left) Alex Clarke, Denis Lee, Jose Nunez and Dwayne Ford. They celebrated under COVID-19 protocols at the presentation ceremony on Saturday at the club's Mountain View Road premises. Ford won the overall JRA Full Bore Aggregate trophy and also the Major John Nelson trophy for Most Improved Shooter. The shooters participated at 300, 500 and 600 yards over two days in December 2020.

