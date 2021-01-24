A gift in time

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — The Titchfield High School's past student body has presented over $500,000 worth of athletics equipment to the track and field team, much to the delight of the school fraternity.

The presentation, which took place on the school's campus, was made on Thursday.

Past student Dohmaree Robertson, who visited the school last year January, along with other past students, met with members of the school's track and field family where the need was evident.

In response, the past students formed the Titchfield Track and Field Club, which went about raising support for the school's athletics department.

“The Titchfield Track and Field Club was started at the end of January 2020 by several past students who saw the need to revive the glory days of track and field at the school, [highlighted] by Titchfield winning the Girls' Championship in 1963 and 1964.

“Over the years, we've seen the school struggle at the various development meets and major championships like Eastern champs and Boys' and Girls' Champs. This was partly due to the lack of resources and a strong support from its alumni,” said Robertson.

“In our January 2020 visit, we met with the coaches and athletes in training and saw first-hand the dire need of the team. Right away we formed the club and set to work to garner support in providing the necessary equipment that was needed to enhance and boost the training and preparedness of the athletes,” she added.

Presently, the club operates under the umbrella of the Titchfield Past Student Sports Association (New York chapter).

“We are very pleased that to date we were able to provide equipment and shoes valued over J$510,000, [and] this was possible through the generous donations of fellow alumni from New York, UK and Jamaica,” Robertson noted.

“One of our goals is for the school to win Eastern Champs in the near future and to improve their standing at the annual Boys' and Girls' Championship and eventually participate at the Penn Relays,” she added.

Anthony Cunningham, a member of the newly formed Titchfield Track and Field Club, said he hopes the recent presentation will aid in boosting the school “so that they can represent us properly”.

“We look forward to them working hard in training and in competition and doing well in the various championships. We hope that they appreciate what we are doing and that they will bring us back to the glory days,” he said.

Acting Principal Sheryl Horne-Mair was pleased with the gift.

“We feel quite happy, elated that the Titchfield Past Student Association, and especially this donation by the Titchfield Track and Field Club, has seen it fit to make this donation to us.

“They also worked along with the Parents Teachers Association who also made contributions... we all have a very good relationship. This equipment will go a long way in providing the training that the athletes need to perform at the highest level at the various championships,” she noted.

Track and field Coach Herman Reid said “I'm elated” by the gesture.

“I'm flabbergasted about these gifts as they were well thought of based on our lack and limitation in terms of equipment and I am happy that they have come in at this time, especially during this pandemic when everyone is undergoing financial strains.

“The medicine balls are well needed and will do well as we could not start at the time we usually do to expose the athletes to the general preparation. The balls will enhance other training methods to adjust the programme to what we would have lost,” he said.

Track and field athlete and team Captain Jamelia Jones is thankful for the support.

“We really do appreciate the gift of these items to assist in our training programme as it will help us to perform at the highest level with the necessary preparation done. I'm sure we'll utilise them in training and reap the rewards.

The items included training shoes, high jump equipment, medicine balls, shot put, discus and bags.