A 'Great' win

The long-anticipated return of racing to Caymanas Park yesterday after a three-month hiatus turned out to be a memorable one for trainer Vincent Atkinson.

He saddled his first winner as a conditioner when Chace The Great conjured old memories to win the 10th race.

Then to add to the trainer's joy his other runner on the day, Danny Spud, ran away with the nightcap – the 11th race.

Chace The Great, a seven-year-old chestnut gelding, won the top-rated non-restricted Overnight Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Chace The Great ( Greatness – Our Miss Ruth), a former two-time winner of the Caribbean Sprint Championship, won by half a length ahead of Uncle Frank and God of Love in a time of 1:07.1. Kiaman McGregor was the rider.

Atkinson then closed the double in the very next race when Danny Spud (Hakeem Pottinger) easily defeated rivals in a maiden special weight contest for native-bred three-year-old colts and geldings over 5½ furlongs.

Danny Spud won by over six lengths with Cold Pursuit finishing second and Redford in third place. The final time was 1:08.1. Piaget Stables own both Chace The Great and Danny Spud.

“I am very happy. I am a very happy man right now. I am ecstatic; it is unbelievable for me right now. To win my first race, and then my second in the next race is something you can't even dream about. But it has happened, and right now, I don't know what to say,” Atkinson said.

McGregor revealed that while on Chace The Great he lost control in one of the stirrups but was still able to get home in front.

“For most of the race I was unbalanced, but I was still able to get the job done for the trainer. I am happy for him (Atkinson), and I am glad he gave me the opportunity to ride such a good horse,” he said.

Also winning two races on the day were trainer Gary Crawford and jockeys Robert Halledeen and Dane Dawkins.

Crawford saddled Victory Run (Calvin Bailey) in the first race and Speechless (Robert Halledeen) in the fourth race. Halledeen won aboard Duke in the fifth for trainer Gary Subratie for his double. Dawkins winners were Formal Gladiator in the seventh race for trainer Patrick Lynch and Double Jeopardy in the eighth race for trainer Ian Parsard.

It was not the normal Caymanas Park as racing professionals and spectators had to adhere to stringent health protocols associated with COVID-19.

There were no reports of any incidents.