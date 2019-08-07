A little less 'Sparkle' but enough
Despite the 2019 Independence Day Stakes Trophy being the feature event, it was the Ven Deezle-owned, Ralph Porter-trained and Shane Ellis-ridden Sparkle Diamond, who garnered most attention on the nine-race programme at Caymanas Park yesterday.
The American-bred three-year-old chestnut colt gave a workmanlike performance to win a Restricted Stakes event, going 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight by 2 ¾ lengths in 59.2 seconds. Sparkle Diamond thus completed his third consecutive win from four career starts with earnings of just over $1.5 million.
After giving gate handlers a difficult time before entering his starting stall, Sparkle Diamond was slowly racing behind the leaders but he recovered quickly and caught up with the field after the first furlong (200m).
Coming across the dummy rails, Sparkle Diamond was well in control and although the Include offspring failed to draw off, he won comfortably. Bold Aflair (Christopher Mamdeen), who was prominent with the pace, ended in second place with Splendid Vision third.
Trainer Steven Todd and jockeys Reyan Lewis, Anthony Thomas and Jemar Jackson posted two winners each on the card. Todd and Jackson teamed up to win the seventh race, with DM Cutie going 5 furlongs (1,000m) straight and Winx Choice in the eighth race going 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).
Lewis won the second race aboard Eye Candy for trainer Kingsley Davis and the third race aboard KJ Express for trainer Anthony Nunes.
Thomas, the champion jockey, won with Chief Prospect in the fourth race for trainer Michael Francis and the sixth race with Livi's Outrageous for trainer Alford Brown.
— Ruddy Allen
