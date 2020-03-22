A polished Mahogany set to be crowned a 'Prince'

The Prince Consort Stakes (seven furlongs), although attracting only six runners, gives another chance for racing pundits to examine further the qualities of one of the favourites for the 2000 Guineas, Mahogany.

Set to be contested today at Caymanas Park, the Prince Consort Stakes brings together the leading contenders for the 2000 Guineas except for champion two-year-old Wow Wow, who is on the rebound after a bout of illness.

The chances of the six colts and geldings are explored in the analysis below.

1 – MONEY MONSTER: (three-year-old b g - Casual Trick – She's Traditional) – Has been racing consistently thus far in his career. In the Prince Consort, Money Monster will have to produce his best performance if he wants to win. ODDS 8-1

2 – CASH IS KING: (three-year-old ch c – Liquidity – Abicadabby) – Seems to be behind the principals and, as such, has only an outsider's chance of winning. ODDS 60-1

3 – MAHOGANY: (three-year-old ch g – Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite) – Mahogany seeks his fourth consecutive victory in the Prince Consort. He was particularly impressive when putting away foreigner Sir Alton over 7 ½ furlongs on February 16, winning in a fast time of 1:31.2. Mahogany is cherry ripe for this engagement and should start as the prohibitive odds-on favourite. As a winner of three races, the connections of Mahogany must be pleased with the handicaps. ODDS 1-5

4 – GREEN GOLD RUSH: (three-year-old b g - Adore The Gold – Princess Lorna) – Green Gold Rush is the unknown factor in this race. The bay gelding was impressive on debut on January 26, but on his return a month later, he was declared a late non-starter at the gates. Green Gold Rush has since been seen regularly on the exercise track and although being the least experienced of the lot, can surprise as his true worth is still unknown. Green Gold Rush races with the tongue tie off. ODDS 7-1

5 – NIPSTER: (three-year-old b c – Casual Trick – Nippit) – Won the six-furlong Sir Howard (February 22) but was blown away by Above and Beyond on March 7. Since then, Nipster has changed stables from Richard Azan to Gary Subratie and races here with two wins under his belt. Has already been defeated by Mahogany, making winning here very difficult. Nipster races with the tongue tie on. ODDS 5-1

6 – KING ARTHUR: (three-year-old b g – Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – King Arthur is another unknown quantity who was defeated by Nipster, Money Monster, and Cash Is King on last, although hindered while navigating the turn. King Arthur races with the cheek pieces off. ODDS 12-1