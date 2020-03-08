Above and Beyond lays strong Classic hand

Three-year-old chestnut filly Above and Beyond swept all against her to win the $1.8m Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC)/TOBA Yearling Sale Racing Series #3 feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

In so doing, the filly trained by Anthony Nunes and ridden by Dane Nelson made a strong claim on the upcoming 1000 Guineas. Above and Beyond was 6 ½ lengths in front of Nipsterin the Restricted Stakes event over one mile (1,600m). In this, her first run for the season, the filly stopped the clock in 1:39.3 seconds.

Nelson got Above and Beyond out of the starting gates in good order, as stable companion Task Force (Dane Dawkins) and Nipster (Anthony Thomas) went by.

Nelson then asked his mount to pick up the pace, and Above and Beyond took over with three furlongs (600m) left.

Turning for home, Above and Beyond left rivals in her wake. Nipster, winner of the Sir Howard Stakes, couldn't find any answers in deep stretch and was well beaten into second place as DenDen (Christopher Mamdeen) came through for third place. The splits were 23.4 x 47.1 x 1:11.2.

The win was Nunes' second on the day as Nelson racked up four winners. Nunes won with Splendid Vision(Paul Francis) in the sixth race — the $690,000 Grooms' Association of Jamaica Trophy over the five-straight (1000m) course.

Nelson, the man of the moment, had earlier won aboard K D Flyer in the fourth race for trainer Gary Griffiths. He then steered the Fitzgerald Richards-trained Patriarch to victory in the $1.15-million Supreme Ventures 3rd Anniversary Trophy over five furlongs round. His next win came in the 10th aboard Sea Cruise for trainer Spencer Chung over seven furlongs (1,400m).