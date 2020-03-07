Above and Beyond to capitalise in Wow Wow's absence

With last year's champion two-year-old Wow Wow out after illness, champion trainer Anthony Nunes now holds all the cards for today's third and final race of the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission and Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association-sponsored Yearling Sale series at Caymanas Park.

Nunes will saddle four of the six starters — who all passed through the 2018 Yearling Sale — in the one-mile (1,600m) contest that promises some excitement for the $1.8-million purse.

Wow Wow won the first two races in the series, but his absence means that the $3-million bonus paid to the winner of the three races cannot be won this time around.

The three-year-old Restricted Stakes Graded event slated as race number seven on the 10-race card is scheduled to go to post at 3:43 pm, with first post being 12:15 pm.

Of Nunes's four starters — Task Force, Sencity, Above and Beyond and DenDen — Above and Beyond seems most equipped to land the trophy, while Nipster, one the two Gary Subratie starters, could prove the spoiler.

Subratie's other starter Pharoah It Is and Nunes's DenDen are both maidens who are slowly finding their footing, but neither is expected to factor in the outcome here.

Above and Beyond has not raced since December 14, 2019, when she released the maiden tag in impressive fashion, clocking a fast time of 1:18.3 minutes in a comfortable victory over six and a half furlongs. In that contest Above and Beyond defeated none other than the talented Mahogany by 2 ½ lengths and as such should have very little issues leaving these in her wake.

This filly has been meticulously primed for the Classic season, and her exercise spins indicate that she is ready for battle. Based on her running style, one mile should not be an issue for Above and Beyond, who will again be under strong handling from many-time champion jockey Dane Nelson.

Nipster ran out a spirited winner of the Sir Howard Stakes over six furlongs (1,200m) on February 22. He has raced over a mile before on December 26, 2019, finishing fourth by 3 ½ lengths behind now stablemate Wow Wow.

Despite allowing weight to all of his rivals, Nipster, who races for the first time under Subratie's care, has little to fear in a field such as this and a lot of eyes will be on this colt, as he seeks to immediately reward his new trainer. Anthony Thomas will again do duties in the saddle.

Task Force was a winner on last but is more of a sprinter in the making, and as such, can only hope for a minor share here against tough opponents over a mile.

Meanwhile, Sencity has shown a liking for a distance of ground, as she logged her only career victory over today's journey when pulling away from rivals by over seven lengths. Her next best performance in her eight starts so far also came over a mile when she finished second by two lengths to My Time Now late last year.

While it will be a tough task for her to separate the top two, it is by no means beyond her and if presented in the right frame of mind, Sencity could very well complete a one-two finish for the Nunes camp.

Elsewhere on the card, the Richard Azan-trained Peking Cruz — returning from a lengthy break — will lock horns against the talented Patriarch, God of Love and Prince Charles in what should be a mouth-watering Open Allowance event for the SVREL third Anniversary Trophy over five furlong (1,000m) round.