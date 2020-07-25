Above and Beyond a far reach for rivals in 1000 Guineas Classic

IF everything goes according to plan for trainer Anthony “Baba” Nunes, then there's no doubt that champion conditioner will saddle his fourth 1000 Guineas winner at Caymanas Park today.

Nunes saddles five horses in the season's first Classic race – Glock, Versatile Vision, Sencity, Fantastic Feeling and favourite for the one mile (1,600m) event, Above and Beyond.

Despite her below par run on July 5, 2020 when finishing fourth behind Nipster over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m), Above and Beyond should bounce back here and easily put rivals in their place. Nunes won the 1000 Guineas in 2004 with Latonia (Shane Ellis), 2013 with Selectabook (Dick Cardenas) and in 2019 with I Am Di One (Simon Husbands).

Above and Beyond was magnificent in victory on December 14, 2019,when she defeated none other than Mahogany over six and a half furlongs (1,300m) in a time of 1:18.3. Then in March of this year, Above and Beyond defeated Nipster at a mile in a time of 1:39.3. Two weeks ago, Above and Beyond galloped seven furlongs in 1:26.3 to signal her readiness for Classic combat. Above and Beyond is fit, ready, and proper and seemingly a cut above this set of fillies. She should give jockey Dane Nelson his third 1000 Guineas winner.

The 46th running of the native-bred three-year-olds Futurity race for fillies is the 10th event on the 11-race card, with a post time of 5:12 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.

Really and truly, the race is for second place and a number of capable fillies present can fill that spot. Chief among them is the Gary Subratie-trained Another Affair, who is peaking at the right time.

Another Affair, a full sister to Nuclear Affair, a previous winner of the 1000, was victorious in her last effort. That was a victory at the non-winners of two levels over six and a half furlongs by 9 ¼ lengths, in a time of 1:19.3. Another Affair's preparation has been flawless, and even stepping up to a mile will not matter as she is expected to run well. The fact that the red-hot Halledeen has chosen to ride Another Affair is another compelling reason why she is on course to give an outstanding performance.

Nunes' other runners Glock, Versatile Vision, Sencity, and Fantastic Feeling are all capable enough to fight it out for that up-for-grabs second place. They all have been training fairly well coming into the race and could cause anxious moments every step of the way.

The dark horse, however, in the race is Sensational Satin, trained by Vincent Atkinson. This chestnut filly finished second on debut (June 20) over five furlongs and then two weeks later returned at seven furlongs and was impressive in victory, winning by a length in a time of 1:28.2.

Ones to watch:

