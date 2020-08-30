Just in time!

Above and Beyond demonstrated her superiority over her peers as she completed her second Classic win with a fighting performance in the 81st running of the $2.5-million Jamaica Oaks over 10 furlongs (2,000m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The win also continued the fruitful partnership of champion trainer Anthony Nunes and former champion and leading jockey Dane Nelson.

Nunes saddled three winners on the 10-race programme, while Nelson was atop four winners.

The win by the three-year-old chestnut filly and howling 1-2 favourite Above and Beyond ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) resulted in her becoming the 14th horse in the history of thoroughbred racing in Jamaica to win both the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks Classics.

Above and Beyond defeated Another Affair by one-half length after a stirring stretch duel in 2:06.4 minutes behind quarterly splits of 24.2 x 49.1 x 1:12.3 and 1:38.4.

Hotline in 1976; Fire In Yu Wire in 1977; Hello Poochie Liu in 1983; Thornbird in 1984; Poetry In Motion in 1985; Classique in 1992; Vestia in 1993; Awesome Power in 2001; Simply Magic in 2002; Latonia in 2004; Swing By in 2006; Lady T in 2007; and Alsafra in 2008 are the other horses to have both the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks in the same year.

Nunes, having saddled Exotic Dancer in 1995, Latonia in 2004, and Fayrous in 2018, thus completed his fourth win in the Jamaica Oaks.

“ Another Affair ran brilliantly. I mean she bounced out of the starting gates from early and Dane [Nelson] had no choice but to stick with her and turned it into a match race. Dane did a fantastic job aboard Above and Beyond to get home as he always does. She [ Above and Beyond] showed her class and her guts to fight that nice filly in front,” Nunes said.

Nelson was winning his second Jamaica Oaks as he had partnered Exotic Gold, trained by Wayne DaCosta, in 2012.

“It is always good to win these Classic races as these races really highlight your career. Above and Beyond did what she had to do to win here, and I am very happy with the win,” Nelson told the Jamaica Observer.

Another Affair (Robert Halledeen) jumped straight in front at the off and led the field narrowly around the clubhouse turn with Above and Beyond sticking close by. Another Affair took the field along comfortably down the back stretch in moderate splits with Nelson content to stay with her.

Leaving the half-mile, Another Affair effortlessly upped the tempo ahead of a ridden along Above and Beyond, and at that stage the favourite appeared in danger of defeat, but Nelson got his mount rolling and, after a stirring duel for the better part of the home straight, Above and Beyond dug deep and produced her best to get up in time for the win — her third for the season from four starts.

Glock (Phillip Parchment) finished in third place, two and a quarter lengths adrift, with Attorney General (Aaron Chatrie) finishing in fourth place.

Nunes' other winners were Big Bang (Dane Nelson) in the third race, and Toona Ciliata (Omar Walker) in the Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy, while Nelson was successful aboard Chinamax in the sixth race, and Quora in the eighth race.

Racing continues today with a 10-race programme with the feature event being the War Zone Sprint.