AccuWeather, CWI announce new exclusive partnership

NEW YORK, USA — Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather on Thursday announced its official, exclusive partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI), offering their fan base with matchday weather insights and superior forecasts for which AccuWeather is known.

The announcement comes on the heels of a ceremonial jersey-signing at AccuWeather's New York Office at 7 World Trade Center, Manhattan. CWI President Ricky Skerritt was accompanied at the ceremony by CWI Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave. Top corporate officials representing AccuWeather included Eric Danetz, chief business officer; and Todd Olson, manager, Financial Services.

With AccuWeather as the official weather forecast provider for the cricket board, CWI will have weather insights and data integrated in a widget on their website, providing fans a glimpse into specific weather conditions in store for upcoming matches and other cricket-related events. What is more, fans can enjoy the highly popular AccuWeather features such as the RealFeel® and Minutecast® for the most well-rounded and accurate forecasting information, specifically targeting cities where matches are held.

“This incredibly unique and strategic partnership with CWI is a symbol of AccuWeather's continued excitement for and growth into the world of cricket,” said President of AccuWeather, Steven R Smith. “Fans around the world now have more access and knowledge of AccuWeather's incredibly popular digital properties — and we embrace the opportunity to help the fanbase of CWI teams better prepare for the elements before, during, and after matches.”

Skerritt said: “This partnership signals another important step forward in the growth of our use of digital platforms. This important commercial agreement will also result in added value to the information that we provide our stakeholders, especially the fans of our teams, throughout the Caribbean and the world.”

“We are thrilled to see these two great, globally focused organisations come together to create this special partnership,” said M Style Marketing CEO, Rob Striar. “It was a pleasure facilitating the relationship, and we are excited to now watch how each partner benefits and grows collaboratively.”

M Style Marketing, a leading strategy, marketing and branding firm, played an integral role in introducing and coordinating the partnership between organisations.