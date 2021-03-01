Ackera Nugent eyes Olympic Games spot

It might sound far-fetched but promising Jamaican sprint hurdler Ackera Nugent is quietly eyeing an Olympic Games spot after turning in another impressive run at the Big 12 indoor championships in Texas last Friday.

Nugent, the Under-18 world record holder for the 100m hurdles with 12.89 seconds, has now equalled the 60m hurdles Under-20 world record in winning her heats in 7.91 seconds.

The former Excelsior High School star, now representing Baylor University, was lowering her personal best for the third time this year and is now a serious contender for a spot on Jamaica's team to the Olympic games set for Japan in the summer.

“Well, to make the Olympics would be a dream come true, but that's a plan my coach and I have in mind,” Nugent told the Jamaica Observer.

Jamaica is blessed with a slew of talented hurdlers, including 2015 World champion Danielle Williams, her sister Shermaine Williams, Yanique Thompson, Rushelle Burton, Brittany Anderson and Megan Simmonds-Tapper, to name a few, and Nugent's form would have raised some eyebrows.

Nugent opened her season on January 16 with 8.33 seconds in the heats of the 60m hurdles at the Corky Classic before returning with 8.22 seconds in the final.

Then, on January 23 at the Aggie Invitational, she repeated 8.22 seconds in the heats before lowering it to 8.08 seconds to win the final.

Nugent, who has a 100m best of 11.42 seconds established in 2019, is in extremely good form, but didn't know she was running that fast.

“Well, in my race I didn't really feel like I was going that fast,” she remarked.

“I was just running to make the final, and I just did what my coach told me.”

However, on Saturday, Nugent lost the final of the Big 12 championships, placing second in an impressive 7.98 seconds.